HBO cancels Days Of Abandonment following Natalie Portman’s withdrawal from the movie?

HBO Films is shutting down their project Days of Abandonment after Natalie Portman's exit from the film. According to a statement via The Hollywood Reporter, Natalie has withdrawn over unforeseen personal reasons. “Due to unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman has stepped down from HBO Films’ Days of Abandonment prior to the start of filming,” reps for HBO shared in an official statement on the matter.

It was previously reported last week that the actress will begin shooting on Thursday, July 29. She planned to extend her stay in Sydney, Australia, after moving there to shoot the superhero sequel Thor: Love And Thunder, which would mark her comeback to the series after her absence from 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. The Oscar winner was also set to executive produce Days Of Abandonment in addition to acting in it. Portman's and the film's producer's representatives have so far refused to comment.

The film was based on Elena Ferrante's 2005 book, The Days of Abandonment, about a middle-aged lady who receives the unexpected news that her husband is leaving her and their children. The picture was scheduled to begin filming in Sydney, Australia, according to The Hollywood Reporter, where it had received a USD 3.4 million grant. Portman was set to feature opposite English actor Rafe Spall as her spouse, while Mary-Louis Parker would have portrayed a lady who makes an unexpected appearance in her life, prompting her to reconsider her independence.

Despite the fact that HBO has shelved its adaptation of Days of Abandonment, the network is still very much in the Elena Ferrante business. The four-part Neapolitan series, one of her most renowned works, is presently being adapted by HBO as the series My Brilliant Friend (named after the first book)

ALSO READ:Moby says 'no good way to answer' when asked about Natalie Portman dating controversy