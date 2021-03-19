HBO has 3 more Game Of Thrones spin offs in the works; Here's all you need to know about them

HBO will be developing three more Game Of Thrones spin-offs, tentatively titled 9 Voyages, Flea Bottom and 10,000 Ships.

Game Of Thrones became such a huge phenomenon that HBO wants to make the most of it and hence, have been busy developing prequels and spin-offs of the same. The newest additions to HBO plans for expanding the GOT universe includes three spin-offs, tentatively titled 9 Voyages, as reported by Hollywood Reporter. Flea Bottom and 10,000 Ships. We bet the titles are enough to get you all excited about them. These spin-offs will bring to life new stories from George RR Martin's fantasy world.

HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys confirmed the news of the new projects to Deadline and also mentioned how Martin's world of Game Of Thrones is built with a lot of history that has been helpful for the development of prequels. For one of the spin-offs titled 9 voyages, Gotham developer Bruno Heller has been roped in and he has been working with the author to develop the show.

Diving more into the details of the shows, as per Deadline, 9 Voyages will revolve around the great voyages at sea made by Corlys Velaryon. It will take us through the history of his journey to places including Pentos, Dragonstone and around the bottom of Westeros.

Another show, titled Flea Bottom will be set in a place every GOT fan is aware of, King's Landing. It will be based on Flea Bottom which is the poorest slum district with dark alleys. We already know some famous characters of the show who had a connection to Flea Bottom such as Gendry Baratheon and Ser Davos Seaworth.

The third project 10,000 Ships, also has a major connection to Game Of Thrones. It will revolve around the journey of warrior queen Princess Nymeria and the surviving members of the Rhoynars from Essos to Dorne after facing defeat from Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War. In GOT, we see Arya's character naming her direwolf Nymeria, this show will be based on the legend of Princess Nymeria.

Prior to this, HBO has already announced a prequel titled House of the Dragon, which is set 300 years before the main Game of Thrones series and is based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood.

