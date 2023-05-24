HBO Max officially rebrands to 'Max'; How are they different?

From May 23, 2023, HBO Max will be simply rebranded to ‘Max’ with the service marking its launch by expanding its 4k content eight-fold.

From today, a large number of HBO Max subscribers will automatically have their apps updated while others will be asked to download the updated version. Instead of HBO Max, the subscribers will have their items, avatars, previous plan, and profiles waiting to be streamed on Max. People can also pre-register for the Max on Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Here is how the official rebrand ‘Max’ is different from HBO Max.

How is ‘Max’ different from HBO Max?

The content presentation of ‘Max’ looks nearly the same but a series of adjustments have been made to address HBO Max’s engagement problems. Some of them include using Wi-Fi or QR code to sign-in instead of typing password on your remote, home page collection including mix of editorialized curation, and removal of unnecessary steps to play an episode. You can also view details like language options, credits, and rating info in a text box rather than them getting buried at the bottom of the screen.

When launched, Max will provide a new Ultimate Ad-Free tier which will give four concurrent streams with about hundred offline downloads and nearly 8x more episodes and movies in 4K UHD content. The existing subscribers can access the current plan features for a minimum of six months after the launch.

All the Warner Bros. movies that are released this year and going forward will be available in 4K UHD when they arrive on Max after their theatrical window.

Vision and Dolby Atmos will be available for select devices and content.

Whitworth repeated the mantra his team followed for the new service, ‘No dead ends. As you’re going through the experience, we want to always be surfacing new content, new opportunities for you to find something that might be interesting.

