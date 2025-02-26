HBO’s Harry Potter TV Series Casts John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore; Legendary Actor Calls It 'Last Chapter' of His Life

John Lithgow has revealed that he has officially joined the cast of HBO's new Harry Potter TV series as Albus Dumbledore. The veteran actor, who has played a wide variety of roles on screen and stage, is filling in the shoes of Richard Harris and Michael Gambon, who both played the legendary Hogwarts headmaster in the film franchise.

Speaking with ScreenRant on Tuesday, Lithgow revealed that the invitation was a surprise while he was at the Sundance Film Festival. He did not deny the importance of the role and admitted that agreeing to the long-running show was not a simple decision. Nonetheless, he said that he was thrilled to enter the Potterverse, knowing the show is a significant part of the last chapter of his career.

Lithgow said, "Well, it was a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid. But I'm very excited."

The Conclave actor added, "Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

Advertisement

HBO's version is reportedly designed to be a loyal adaptation of J.K. Rowling's popular book series, with one season devoted to one novel. The production is set to run for a minimum of seven seasons, and it will demand a long commitment from its actors. At 79, as Lithgow said, by the time the show ends, he might be well into his late 80s.

Meanwhile, following Lithgow’s comments, HBO officially stated, "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

Before Lithgow, Richard Harris originally portrayed the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Professor Dumbledore, in The Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets. Michael Gambon then took over the role for the next six Harry Potter films after Harry passed away in 2002. Meanwhile, Jude Law portrayed a younger version of the iconic character in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

Advertisement

Detailing the project, HBO has previously underscored that the show will bring the Wizarding World to a new generation while remaining faithful to the source material and keeping the casting call inclusive and diverse.

HBO's Harry Potter TV series is planned for a late 2026 or early 2027 release.