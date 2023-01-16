HBO’s The Last of Us: All you need to know about Pedro Pascal's EPIC post-apocalyptic drama
HBO has finally brought the highly acclaimed video game to life. If you have been wondering about the details like the cast, release date, and where to stream The Last of Us, we have got you covered.
The highly talked about video game turned TV show, The Last of Us is finally released. The HBO show is a zombie apocalypse series, which is guaranteed to stun the audience. The Last of Us has forever been a widely recognized video game of all time and years after its release it has been finally been converted into a TV version. Fans are definitely excited about the video game adaptation of the post-apocalyptic American wasteland. With a fan-favorite cast, the show is all set to deliver a heart-wrenching story with a new perspective. If you are planning to watch the show, you are going to be glad you read ahead.
Right from cast to how to watch, below, find everything you must know about the latest HBO show, The Last Of Us.
The Last Of Us Plot
Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO, The Last of Us is an American post-apocalyptic drama TV series that’s based on the infamous 2013 video game developed by Naughty Dog. The premise of The Last of Us is basically set 20 years post the modern civilization is destroyed. The latest HBO show follows the story of Joel played by Pedro Pascal who plays the character of a smuggler who is trusted to escort Ellie played by Bella Ramsey out of an oppressive quarantine zone. Bella plays a 14-year-old teenager in the post-apocalyptic US. The plot of the story is basically how a small job is altered into a brutal, heartbreaking survival journey.
The Last Of Us TV Series Cast
- Pedro Pascal as Joel
- Bella Ramsey as Ellie
- Ashley Johnson as Anna,
- Troy Baker as Johnson
- Merel Dandrige as Marlene
- Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen
- Anna Torv as Tess
- Gabriel Luna as Tommy
- Nico Parker as Sarah
- Nick Offerman as Bill
- Murray Bartlett as Frank
- Storm Reid as Riley Abel
- Jeffrey Pierce as Perry
- Graham Green and Elaine Miles as Marlon and Florence
- Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard as Henry and Sam
HBO's The Last Of Us Release Date
The Last of Us games that released in 2013 made their fans wait for more than a decade for the TV adaptation that finally released on January 15, 2023. HBO’s game turned TV-show is an epic post-apocalyptic drama that serves a range of cinematic elements from live-action to heart-break.
Here is a complete list of the release list
While the first episode is already released, the show has a total of 9 episodes that are all set to premiere on different dates spanned across January 2023, February 2023, and March 2023.
- Episode 1 - January 15
- Episode 2 - January 22
- Episode 3 - January 29
- Episode 4 - February 5
- Episode 5 - February 12
- Episode 6 - February 19
- Episode 7 - February 26
- Episode 8 - March 5
- Episode 9 - March 13
How to watch The Last of Us?
In the US, The Last of Us will air on HBO and HBO max in 4K every Sunday at 9 pm ET/PT. In the UK, the episodes of The Last of Us are all set to air weekly on Sky Atlantic weekly at 2 am on Mondays. The previously aired episodes will also be available to watch on demand on Sky and streaming services.
