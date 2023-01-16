HBO’s The Last of Us: All you need to know about Pedro Pascal's EPIC post-apocalyptic drama

Right from cast to how to watch, below, find everything you must know about the latest HBO show, The Last Of Us.

The highly talked about video game turned TV show, The Last of Us is finally released. The HBO show is a zombie apocalypse series, which is guaranteed to stun the audience. The Last of Us has forever been a widely recognized video game of all time and years after its release it has been finally been converted into a TV version. Fans are definitely excited about the video game adaptation of the post-apocalyptic American wasteland. With a fan-favorite cast, the show is all set to deliver a heart-wrenching story with a new perspective. If you are planning to watch the show, you are going to be glad you read ahead.

The Last Of Us Plot

Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for HBO, The Last of Us is an American post-apocalyptic drama TV series that’s based on the infamous 2013 video game developed by Naughty Dog. The premise of The Last of Us is basically set 20 years post the modern civilization is destroyed. The latest HBO show follows the story of Joel played by Pedro Pascal who plays the character of a smuggler who is trusted to escort Ellie played by Bella Ramsey out of an oppressive quarantine zone. Bella plays a 14-year-old teenager in the post-apocalyptic US. The plot of the story is basically how a small job is altered into a brutal, heartbreaking survival journey.

The Last Of Us TV Series Cast

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Ashley Johnson as Anna,

Troy Baker as Johnson

Merel Dandrige as Marlene

Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen

Anna Torv as Tess

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Nico Parker as Sarah

Nick Offerman as Bill

Murray Bartlett as Frank

Storm Reid as Riley Abel

Jeffrey Pierce as Perry

Graham Green and Elaine Miles as Marlon and Florence

Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard as Henry and Sam







HBO's The Last Of Us Release Date

The Last of Us games that released in 2013 made their fans wait for more than a decade for the TV adaptation that finally released on January 15, 2023. HBO’s game turned TV-show is an epic post-apocalyptic drama that serves a range of cinematic elements from live-action to heart-break.

Here is a complete list of the release list

While the first episode is already released, the show has a total of 9 episodes that are all set to premiere on different dates spanned across January 2023, February 2023, and March 2023.

Episode 1 - January 15

Episode 2 - January 22

Episode 3 - January 29

Episode 4 - February 5

Episode 5 - February 12

Episode 6 - February 19

Episode 7 - February 26

Episode 8 - March 5

Episode 9 - March 13

The Last of Us - Teaser Trailer

Below, find the trailer of HBO’s The Last of Us