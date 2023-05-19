Producers Guild Awards 2024: Submission calendar, date, venue, and everything you need to know

The Producers Guild Awards, one of the most prominent award ceremonies, is all set to take place next year. On Wednesday, Producers Guild of America Presidents announced that the 35th edition of the Producers Guild Awards will be happening on February 25, 2024, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles — two weeks before the Academy Awards. The dates for the 24th installment were confirmed by PGA Presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald Deline.

The Producers Guild Awards honors the best television programs across all genres, with HBO's "The White Lotus" bagging the Norman Felton Award for Best Episodic Drama this year. Other TV shows that have won honors include CNN's "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," HBO's "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver," Hulu's "The Dropout," and FX's "The Bear."

The 35th annual PGA Awards nominations will be announced in three groups: Children's and Short Form on December 15, Documentary Motion Pictures on December 12, Sports, Theatrical Motion Pictures, Animated Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, and Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures on January 12.

The key dates for the Producers Guild Awards are as follows:

What’s the eligibility for the 2024 Producers Guild Awards?

January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023: Animated Motion Pictures, Television Series/Specials, Theatrical Motion Pictures, Documentary Motion Pictures, Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures, Sports Children’s and Short Form.

What’s the screener submission date?

Documentary Motion Pictures: Friday, September 1, 2023

When will the nomination polls open?

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Thursday, November 30, 2023. Television Series/Specials and Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 14, 2023, and Theatrical Motion Pictures and Animated Motion Pictures: Thursday, December 21, 2023.

When will nomination polls close?

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Thursday, December 14, 2023 (2:00 pm PST). Television Series/Specials; Animated Motion Pictures; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures, Theatrical Motion Pictures; Thursday, January 11, 2024 (2:00 pm PST).

When will the final polls open?

Animated Motion Pictures; Television Series/Specials; Theatrical Motion Pictures; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Documentary Motion Pictures; Monday, January 22, 2024. Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Friday, January 26, 2024

When will the final polls close?

Sports, Children’s and Short Form: Thursday, February 8 (2 pm PT); Television Series/Specials; Animated Motion Pictures; Theatrical Motion Pictures; Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures: Thursday, February 15 (2 pm PT).

