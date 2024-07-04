HD: Salma Hayek Extends Heartfelt Wishes To Tom Cruise On His 62nd Birthday; Treats Fans With Rare PIC

Two of the most legendary actors in the Hollywood film industry also happen to be great friends. Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek’s friendship goes way back and is still only getting stronger.

Recently, as the Mission Impossible fame turned a year older, his best friend Hayek took to her social media and posted a sweet memory that they had shared.

Salma Hayek posts picture with Tom Cruise on his birthday

Tom Cruise celebrates his birthday on July 3. Taking this opportunity, his close ones may have wished him, but the Top Gun actor’s best friend came up with something that is being loved by everyone.

The Once Upon a Time in Mexico actress took to her social media account and uploaded a sweet picture of herself with the Vanilla Sky actor, as he turned 62 this year. On her personal Instagram handle, Salma Hayek uploaded a story wishing Tom Cruise on his birthday.

The two were seen standing close to each other and posing for a beautiful group photo, which was cropped and only showed The Last Samurai actor and Hayek.

As per a report by PEOPLE, the picture was shot during the birthday party of Victoria Beckham that took place earlier this year. While the Interview with the Vampire actor was seen wearing a black and white tuxedo, Salma Hayek was looking gorgeous in a Green dress, and an elegant necklace.

The Days of Thunder actor had donned a great smile, and Hayek was seen looking the sweetest while posing in the photo.

The Instagram story of the Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actress read the line “Happy birthday dear” while also tagging Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek's friendship timeline

Both Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek have been close friends for years. They first met on the set of a 2006 film called Ask the Dust. This movie did not just star the two people who share a great bond of friendship together, but also the Hollywood A-listers such as Colin Farrell, Donald Sutherland as well as Idina Menzel.

The movie was produced by the Edge of Tomorrow actor himself and was released between his two other blockbusters War of the Worlds and Mission: Impossible III.

After this movie, both Salma Hayek and Tom Cruise continued to grow their friendship, while being spotted at numerous dinners with their partners.

