'He acts like a needy kid all the time': Report claims Hailey and Justin Bieber's marriage is struggling due to Baby hitmaker's antics

There has been endless chatter about the relationship between Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, be it when it they were dating after the latter's breakup with Selena Gomez, or their marriage after their quick wedding back in 2018. They celebrated their fifth anniversary last month and Justin's note for Hailey won the heart of netizens. But a recent report claims things are not too well between the couple. Here's everything we know about the same.

Report claims Hailey and Justin Bieber's marriage is struggling

According to Radar Online, Hailey and Justin Bieber's marriage is struggling due to the latter's behavior and antics. The report further added that the model is tired of tolerating the singer's immaturity and refusal to grow up. "He acts like a needy kid all the time and she's constantly having to apologize for him and try to get him to act like an adult," an insider told the portal. They further claimed Hailey was appaled by his behavior at her Rhode launch.

For the unversed, the entrepreneur launched her strawberry glaze lip treatment in August. For its launch event in New York City, Hailey was all dressed-up in a red mini dress while Justin arrived wearing a gray hoodie, gym shorts, and and odd pink hat. He was slammed for being disrespectful and not honoring his wife's work due to his lack of effort. Memes circulated joking about how the two of the couple was never really dressed for the same occassion.

"This is a marriage based on Justin's childish needs and it's doomed," the insider added. "They got married very young and didn't know what they were getting into, and it's been up and down ever since," they concluded. In his fifth wedding anniversary note to Hailey, the pop star wrote, "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart."

Hailey and Justin Bieber's relationship

"I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations," he continued. Justin added that he loves her with every fiber of his being. Justin was in an on-and off relationship with Selena Gomez from 2010 to 2018. Soon after their breakup, he began dating Hailey and the two married shortly after the same year. Their marriage has been the subject of intense speculation for years.

