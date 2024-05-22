'He Always Puts Me Down': The Valley's Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s Marriage In Shambles, May 21 Episode Reveals

Reality stars and former married couple Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor announced their separation earlier in February. And now in the May 21st episode of The Valley Cartwright has opened up about the marital disputes with Taylor. They are parents to 3-year-old son named Cruz.

Brittany Cartwright can't believe how much she had to put up with for 9 years of being with Jax Taylor

On the May 21 episode of Bravo's The Valley, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s dispute in marriage became evident as the former couple began revealing the causes of their incorrigible disagreements.

Jax, now forty-four years old, made a statement that Brittany's getting sick due to excessive drinking bothered him to his wit's end. After going for boat rides, Jax called Brittany out for being sick and always drinking saying, “You always get sick; you are always drinking. I’m not going to support you when you’re drinking and get drunk. Everybody else is normal, why can’t you be?"



During his monologue Jax admitted that Britney’s excessive drinking was driving him insane, “I thought things would slow down after Cruz was born" but she is struggling with fun as well as motherhood, he thinks.



Brittany did not take it lightly. She kicked him out of their room. Nia Booko and Jasmine Goode confirmed that Brittany had zero drinks during this time when he asked the group about Brittany's drinking. Upon confrontation by Jax, she accused him of making her look bad. "I'm your wife and you're trying to make me look bad in front of all these people," she roared.

Brittany felt like Jax was sucking the life out of her as she moved out of their house ahead of The Valley season premiere

The Reality star said Jax is "sucking the life out of me and sucking away all my sparkle" and further complained that he "always puts me down" questioninng the limit of her tolerance. Britney mentioned how little gratitude he showed and didn't realize the emotional trauma inflicted upon others.

Jason Caperna suggests couple therapy to Jax to help their marriage. But he replied,"I shouldn't have said my marriage is on the fence. My marriage is far from on the fence, my wife and I love each other to death and we don't believe in divorce. We don't. We work through it."

He argued that they don't believe in separation, "We don't believe in any of that, my wife's going to have to bury me in the f---ing backyard. I will never go anywhere, she will never leave. We're going through a little bit of a hiccup right now."

Are they divorced?

Bravo TV states, "Jax attributed the split to “communication” issues and has vowed to work on his own mental health as the separated couple figures out their next steps." Despite Brittany leaving and not willing to go back, Taylor considers this split only temporary.

Watch The Valley at 9 p.m. ET every Tuesday on Bravo.

