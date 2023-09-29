‘He apologized to me a bunch of times’: Ice Spice on Matty Healy after he called her ‘chubby Chinese lady’

Ice Spice has addressed the controversy surrounding The 1975's frontman, Matty Healy, and the racially charged jokes made about her during a podcast appearance in February. Ice Spice talked about Healy's public apology during a concert and a private outreach in her latest interview with Variety.

Ice Spice reflects on the podcast comments

Ice Spice shared her perspective on the podcast comments, expressing confusion and noting that the humor did not align with her own sensibilities. She addressed the use of phrases like "chubby Chinese lady."

Reconciliation with Matty Healy

Ice Spice revealed that she met Matty Healy at a recent Jean Paul Gaultier party, where he inquired about her well-being. Healy took the opportunity to apologize multiple times, leading to a resolution between the two artists. The rapper said, “He was like, ‘Hey, you OK?’ and I’m like, ‘Of course.’ He apologized to me a bunch of times. We’re good.” This interaction seemingly influenced Healy's decision to include a clip from the podcast appearance in a promotional video for The 1975's upcoming North American tour.

While Matty Healy's apology and reconciliation with Ice Spice mark a step toward resolution, the controversy surrounding the musician continues, including criticism for an onstage same-sex kiss at a Malaysian festival in defiance of anti-LGBT laws. The band faces potential legal action related to the festival's cancellation, further complicating their public image.

