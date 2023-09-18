'He asked me and i said NO': Halle Berry speaks out on how Drake used her image and how she was 'not cool'

The Drake and Halle Berry drama does not seem to be cooling down anytime soon. It was only yesterday that Halle's Instagram post on the matter came out. The actress confirmed that the rapper had not taken her permission to use the image. It was natural for the fans to conclude that she was not asked at all. But it now turns out that Drake did reach out to her, it was that he did not comply with what Halle said at the end.



Halle denied permission to use her image

It was for the teaser visual of his next track in For All the Dogs album that Drake used the image of Halle Berry in his post. Soon after, Halle took to her Instagram to clarify that she had not given him permission to use the image. And now, once again, Halle took to one of the comments on the same post to clarify that Drake did reach out to her and she declined the use of her photo for the post. Her post read, "Didn't get my permission. That's not cool. I thought better of him! Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!"

And now, a new reply to a fan comment reveals that she was asked by Drake, but she did not give him permission. The comment read, “He asked me and i said NO… Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do ! That was the f*uck you to me. Not cool You get it?” It sure seemed that Halle was not keen on the use of her image.

Drake's new album and track with SZA

Drake's forthcoming album, For All the Dogs, is building up excitement with its single, Slime You Out. The album's unique artwork showcases a charming illustration of a dog with striking red eyes, created by Drake's talented 6-year-old son, Adonis. After the release of Honestly, Nevermind and the collaborative project Her Loss with 21 Savage in 2022, fans have been eagerly anticipating this new album, featuring notable guest appearances by artists such as Nicki Minaj, Bad Bunny, and the ever-talented SZA. The mere prospect of these collaborations has set fans' imaginations on fire with speculation and anticipation.

Make sure to mark your calendars because For All the Dogs is scheduled to drop on September 22, 2023.