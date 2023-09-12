'He can't wait to have a family': Did Chris Evans fall in 'love at first sight' with Alba Baptista? Here's what we know amidst news of their wedding

Chris Evans tied the knot with Alba Baptista in an intimate and private ceremony in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on September 9, 2023. This move surprised netizens and fans alike as they weren't expecting the Captain America star to get married. The surprise quickly turned into love, luck, and good wishes as congratulatory messages flooded social media.

Now, a new report has revealed why the actor decided to take the marital plunge and how the relationship between the newly married-couple flourished. Here's everything we know about Evans and Baptista's equation as well as how it bloomed into tying the knot.

Did Chris Evans fall in 'love at first sight' with Alba Baptista?

A source told People that "it was kind of love at first sight" for the 42-year-old actor when he met the Portuguese actress in Europe. "They got serious very quickly. He kept saying he knew she was the one," they added. The source further added that she is "everything" to Evans and he "has been the happiest" since he met her. For the unversed, they first followed each other on Instagram in 2021 and the dating rumors first emerged in November 2022.

Soon after it was confirmed that the actors started dating in 2021 and that their relationship was going steady. The report further called Baptista beautiful, smart, and a good person who remains involved in charity work and cares about doing good. As per the source, her happy and positive nature rubbed off on Evans and it's the best news that they are married.

Chris Evans on marriage and parenthood

Evans had reportedly been ready to settle down for a while. "He can't wait to have a family. He was just waiting for the right girl," the source concluded. In a November 2022 interview with People, Evans talked about marriage and parenthood. He said, "That's absolutely something I want. Wife, kids, building a family. The Marvel actor added that he loves the idea of tradition and ceremony. He also disclosed that he adores declarations of love.

On the other hand, he is also a private person and feels some things need to be just for him, his friends, and family. That explains his and Baptista's surprising and private wedding ceremony at an estate in Massachusetts. Several stars were spotted in Boston to seemingly attend the celebration. Some of them were Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, John Krasinski, and Emily Blunt, among others.

