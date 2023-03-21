‘He crushed it’, Adam Sandler reacts to Chris Rock’s digs at Will and Jada Smith on Netflix live comedy

Adam Sandler recently opened up about his friend Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage at the Netflix live show where he finally addressed the Oscars after almost a year.

Sandler shared his reaction on the red carpet before accepting the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday. While many people thought that Chris Rock went too far with his jokes on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Sandler thought that his friend was real to himself and had done an amazing job.

Continue reading below to know what Sandler has to say about Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage on Netflix.

Adam Sandler’s reaction

When Adam Sandler was asked if Chris Rock went too far with his jokes the former said that he doesn’t think so. Sandler said, ‘I thought he was unbelievably relaxed, funny, thoughtful’ . The 50 First Dates actor added that Chris was real to himself and absolutely crushed the performance.

Sandler said that it was as exciting to watch the Netflix comedy live Selective Outrage as much as the Super Bowl. Chris was just doing his own thing and Sandler thought about it all weekend since it was so amazing. The actor continued, ‘All right, Rock is doing his thing tonight!' Saturday, watched it in my kitchen, laughed my a*s off, immediately watched it right after. It was one of the best experiences.’

At the end of Selective Outrage, Chris Rock took a dig at Will Smith’s marriage to Jada Pinkett while addressing the Oscars slap. Rock said that Will Smith’s ‘wife was fu**ing her son’s friend’ during their relationship break.

Adam Sandler at present

On Sunday Adam Sandler received the Mark Twain Prize in the prestigious ceremony which was attended by icons like Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock, Drew Barrymore, Ben Stiller, and more. His movie Murder Mystery 2 along with Jennifer Aniston is also set to be released.

