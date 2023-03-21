‘He crushed it’, Adam Sandler reacts to Chris Rock’s digs at Will and Jada Smith on Netflix live comedy

Continue reading below to know what Sandler has to say about Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage on Netflix.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Mar 21, 2023   |  10:57 AM IST  |  410
Adam Sandler and Chris Rock
Adam Sandler and Chris Rock

Adam Sandler recently opened up about his friend Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage at the Netflix live show where he finally addressed the Oscars after almost a year.   

Sandler shared his reaction on the red carpet before accepting the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday. While many people thought that Chris Rock went too far with his jokes on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Sandler thought that his friend was real to himself and had done an amazing job.

Continue reading below to know what Sandler has to say about Chris Rock’s Selective Outrage on Netflix.

Adam Sandler’s reaction

When Adam Sandler was asked if Chris Rock went too far with his jokes the former said that he doesn’t think so. Sandler said, ‘I thought he was unbelievably relaxed, funny, thoughtful’ . The 50 First Dates actor added that Chris was real to himself and absolutely crushed the performance.

Sandler said that it was as exciting to watch the Netflix comedy live Selective Outrage as much as the Super Bowl. Chris was just doing his own thing and Sandler thought about it all weekend since it was so amazing. The actor continued, ‘All right, Rock is doing his thing tonight!' Saturday, watched it in my kitchen, laughed my a*s off, immediately watched it right after. It was one of the best experiences.’    

At the end of Selective Outrage, Chris Rock took a dig at Will Smith’s marriage to Jada Pinkett while addressing the Oscars slap. Rock said that Will Smith’s ‘wife was fu**ing her son’s friend’ during their relationship break.

Adam Sandler at present

On Sunday Adam Sandler received the Mark Twain Prize in the prestigious ceremony which was attended by icons like Jennifer Aniston, Chris Rock, Drew Barrymore, Ben Stiller, and more. His movie Murder Mystery 2 along with Jennifer Aniston is also set to be released.  

ALSO READ: 17 Best Adam Sandler movies to watch in 2023

Adam Sandler

What is Adam Sandler's famous for?
Comedian, actor, writer and producer - as well as former "Saturday Night Live" (NBC, 1975- ) cast member - Adam Sandler was the man behind a genre of comedy blockbusters
What is Adam Sandler most famous for?
Adam Sandler is best known for comedies like "The Waterboy" and "50 First Dates." Films like "The Meyerowitz Stories" and "Uncut Gems" received rave reviews from critics.
What do fans think of Adam Sandler
Fans genuinely find Adam Sandler funny and love his style of comedy.
About The Author
Disheeta Maheshwari
Disheeta Maheshwari
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!