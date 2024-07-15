'He Didn't Want To Improvise': Longlegs Director Opens Up About Nicolas Cage's Transformation

Writer-director Osgood Perkins said that Nicolas Cage, who plays the wicked title character in Longlegs, gave the role his all. Perkins termed Cage's portrayal of a Satanic serial murderer "pivotal," describing it as both provocative and respectful.

Cage's devotion to truly living the part adds authenticity to the film, increasing its depth and drama. His collaboration with Perkins showcased his flexibility as an actor and significantly improved the film's creepy and compelling plot.

Nicolas Cage: Dedication and precision in Hollywood

According to Osgood 'Oz' Perkins, who spoke with PEOPLE, Nicolas Cage's involvement in the entertainment industry frequently contrasts with its usual rejection and challenges. He stated that the actor would occasionally come across a script and exclaim, "I'd love this, and I want to do this."

Perkins praised the actor's remarkable diligence and speed, comparing him to a machine for his ability to remember every performance, film, and even song lyrics. Cage's approach demonstrates his unwavering dedication to his craft, making him a standout figure amidst the uncertainties and setbacks that define Hollywood.

Perkins claims that early on in the creation of the main character in Longlegs, Nicolas Cage's depth of knowledge and polished demeanor were apparent. Perkins remembered, "He was not interested in improvising. When I suggested that he could say whatever he wanted, he firmly responded that he wanted to deliver the exact words written without any changes."

Intended as a lighthearted homage to 1991's The Silence of the Lambs, Longlegs stars Maika Monroe as an FBI agent who is comparable to Jodie Foster's Clarice Starling and Nicolas Cage as a serial killer who is reminiscent of Anthony Hopkins' legendary Hannibal Lecter.

Perkins imagined Nicolas Cage's character in Longlegs as adaptable and able to fit into a variety of settings. He envisioned the antagonist as someone who appeared sad, like a clown, arriving unexpectedly at a child's birthday party but had a darker side. Cage's adherence to the script demonstrates how serious he is about playing the role well, capturing its various aspects in different stories.

The character was gradually shaped by Perkins, Cage, special effects makeup artist Harlow MacFarlane, and Vancouver, Canada-based Amazing Ape. According to Perkins, in Longlegs' situation, that even meant real "sculpture."

Nicolas Cage's transformation in Longlegs

Nicolas Cage declared that he was excited to change and that he truly wanted to perform a disappearing act. Although he had never used prosthetics extensively in a film before, he expressed genuine interest in the concept of this role.

As the filming went on, Cage started experimenting with creepy gestures and a sing-song voice. During pre-production, director Osgood Perkins commented on how well they worked together and how in sync they were.

Cage enthusiastically replied about his recent experience teaching his child the reverse guitar solo from Cosmic Dancer on Electric Warrior when Perkins brought up something unexpected, such as implying T. Rex's influence in the movie.

Longlegs is one of the most terrifying villains in recent cinema, and he is largely obscured throughout the film, adding to his menacing presence. Director Perkins purposefully kept Longlegs' face hidden or barely visible until the film's climax, a strategy that carried over to promotional materials, where Cage's presence was conspicuously absent due to distributor Neon's decision.

Cage revealed that his late mother, Joy Vogelsang, who suffered from depression and schizophrenia, served as a strong personal inspiration for the role. He went on, "I approached it from the perspective of understanding what exactly contributed to my mother's mental health struggles."

