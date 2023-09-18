‘He doesn’t stop’: Millie Bobby Brown reveals Jon Bon Jovi will not perform at son Jake Bongiovi and her wedding as ‘the man needs a break’; Details inside

Millie Bobby Brown is madly in love with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. The Stranger Things actress got engaged to him this year in April. Brown is excited about her marriage and has shed light on multiple plans she has for her wedding. The actress knew when she met Jon Bon Jovi’s son that he was the one for her and that she wanted to spend her life with him, and that's exactly what she is doing. In a recent interview with TODAY with Hodda and Jenna Millie Bobby revealed another detail about her wedding. The actress said her father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi, won’t be playing at her wedding.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown shares insights into the influence of her grandmother on her life

Millie Bobby Brown revealed Jon Bon Jovi will not play at her and Jake Bongiovi’s wedding

Millie Bobby Brown may be marrying the son of a famous rock artist, but wedding guests will not be treated to a concert when the pair says their "I dos." On Friday, in an interview with TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, the Stranger Things actress announced that her prospective father-in-law, rock superstar Jon Bon Jovi, will not be singing at her wedding to his son, Jake Bongiovi.

She said, "I feel like that's asking me to go out there and, like, do a full-on play for everyone. I think the man needs a break; he doesn’t stop! He's constantly taking tennis or singing classes. I believe he requires a break, perhaps a three-hour break."

The actress agreed with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that allowing Jon Bon Jovi to be a guest was the right thing to do, but she indicated that even he would find it difficult. She said, "That would be insane. I'm not sure he'll be able to do just that."

Millie Bobby Brown further discussed how much Jake Bongiovi has been involved

In the same interview with TODAY with Hodda and Jenna, the bride-to-be, who is now organizing her wedding with Bongiovi, admitted that she hasn't been doing it all alone.

She said, "Jake is extremely involved and helpful throughout the entire process. I've never felt alone in it, which is extremely lovely. I'm always thinking, 'Is this a good idea? Is this a good idea?' But, ultimately, it's just a really private day for the two of us, and we're looking forward to it."

Meanwhile, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got engaged in April of this year. However, the couple first started talking on Instagram, and they started off as friends, and the rest is history.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown debuts new hair amidst Nineteen Steps promotion, fans compare her to ICONIC Blair Waldorf