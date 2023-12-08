'He dresses like he smells, and I’m like, this is crazy!': Exploring Jordon Emanuel's controversial comments on Leonardo DiCaprio

ordan Emanuel dishes on serving Leonardo DiCaprio and critiques his fashion, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness in a partner during a live interview.

By Nidhi Joshi
Updated on Dec 08, 2023   |  10:42 AM IST  |  3.4K
Instagram
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jordan Emanuel (IMDb, Instagram)

Jordan Emanuel, a star from the show Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, shared a casual encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio during a live interview. She used to serve him when she worked in the nightlife industry. Instead of being star-struck, she noticed something unusual—DiCaprio's fashion sense.

Jordan Emanuel commented on Leonardo DiCaprio's dressing sense

In Wednesday’s Virtual Reali-Tea show, Emanuel described DiCaprio's style as less than appealing. When asked if she had "ever run into" Leonardo DiCaprio, Jordan said, “Several times, I used to serve him.” She said he was a “fine” and “lovely” person but expressed her surprise at his dressing sense, saying, “He dresses like he smells, and I’m like, this is crazy!” Emphasizing how it struck her as odd.

When asked to specify an “ensemble that you remember that looked a little smelly,” she detailed an outfit memory: “OK so, socks like mine but not cute, like white tennis socks, you know what I mean, very old dirty sneakers, cargo shorts cream, white baggy T-shirt and a baseball hat.” The description left an impression, making it clear that she wasn't a fan of his fashion choices.

When asked if she would have been interested in him romantically, Emanuel quickly responded with an "immediately," before adding that he “just needs to look clean.” Despite her critique, she clarified that DiCaprio “smelled fine,” but his appearance “just looked dirty.”

Jordan Emanuel with Danielle Olivera spilled gossip on cast member

Emanuel didn't reveal where these encounters occurred, but she had previously worked as a waitress at Socialista Cipriani, a popular New York City hotspot that DiCaprio frequented. During the interview, Emanuel was accompanied by her co-star, Danielle Olivera, and they spilled some gossip about their fellow cast members.

Olivera teased about the breakup between Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard, mentioning that some of her Summer House co-stars believe Radke had a valid reason for calling off the engagement. She admitted her uncertainty about the situation, acknowledging different perspectives and the story's complexity.

The live show also featured stars from The Real Housewives of New York City and The Real Housewives of New Jersey, creating an atmosphere where celebrities shared candid insights and spilled some tea about their personal experiences.

