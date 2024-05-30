‘He Fought to Stay': Johnny Wactor’s Co-Worker Anita Joy Recalls Fatal Incident Claiming Actor Was ‘Killed Senselessly’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Johnny Wactor's co-worker Anita Joy recalled the horrific event that started with them “laughing” and ended with him dying in her arms. On May 25, the General Hospital actor was brutally murdered during an alleged catalytic converter theft. The incident has sent shockwaves around the world!

Anita Joy reacted to her long-time friend Wactor’s brutal death

Joy was present when the shots were fired at Wactor, who heroically shielded her against the thugs but ended up getting hit himself. On May 29, she shared a lengthy post on Instagram describing the incident, sharing his final moments and expressing her anguish.

She posted candid pictures of Wactor and described him as someone who “lit up any room.” Being around him would fill everyone’s hearts, and he truly cared about everyone in his life.

Recalling the fatal incident, the Lucky Man actress said, "I was with Johnny in his last moments, and I'm here to be his voice after such unimaginable events." She believed that the "cowards" senselessly killed without caring about the gorgeous life they were taking. "So I'm angry, I'm sad, and I'm all of the feelings at once... but above all, I am here for Johnny's justice," she added.

Three armed car thieves tried to steal the catalytic converter from Wactor’s car at 3 am on May 25. When they saw the actor and Joy approaching them, they fired a shot into his chest, and he succumbed. Joy recalled them laughing at a bar, leaving their bartending shift, and walking towards their cars before the dreadful incident.

Joy shares details of the fatal incident

The actress recalled everything happening in an “instant,” leaving her no time to comprehend or save her friend of 8 years. “I've come to describe it as a glass of water that gets tipped over and you're scrambling to grab it and save it from spilling out completely but it just runs through your fingertips and is gone," Joy wrote.

When they spotted the goons trying to steal something from his car, the duo kept calm and cautiously approached them. Joy and Wactor questioned the gang members believing at first that the car was getting towed.

The Supercell actor peacefully requested the thugs to leave his car, but they retaliated. "Johnny was between me and the man who shot him - as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms, and as I grabbed for him, I shouted, 'Hunny, you ok?!',” Joy wrote, and the actor responded by saying, “'Nope! Shot!' "

Joy did everything she could, from holding his body up to tying her denim jacket around his wound, but it was too fatal. She recalled that the shot was “too close range” and the wound was “extreme” to have survived, but Wactor tried his best. “ But my god he fought to stay,” the Vampire Academy actress said.

She concluded her post by asking her followers to donate to the late actor's GoFundMe page to help his family in their hour of need.

