'He Got Us Through That': Carlos And Alexa PenaVega Say God Helped Them Deal With Loss Of 4th Child

Spy Kids star Alexa PenVega and The Big Time Movie star, Carlos PenaVega shared tragic news via their Instagram in April. The pair announced the stillbirth of their fourth daughter.

It came as a shock to their fans as the couple was consistent with sharing their pregnancy journey via social media. Recently the pair, in an interview with Fox News Digital, spoke about the painful experience and their thoughts about it.

Alexa PenaVega talks about God and her faith

During the interview, the Spy Kids actress said, “I don't know how people do it without God because we can't explain it other than it was like supernatural peace that didn't make sense.”

She added that it's beyond their understanding. After the painful incident, all of them were devasted and it was heartbreaking.

Alexa said that during that time, they still felt God telling them, “Hey, I am so sorry you had to go through this, but I am here for you, and I'm going to make a way for you.”

Alexa thinks that god will make a way for you to get through that. The 35-year-old actress added that if someone throws fiery arrows at you, that does not mean that God won't make a way for you.

The arrows will still come at you but God will provide shelter and will help you with some sheilds. Alexa added, “He's going to get you through the seasons. And he got us through that season.”

Carlos PenaVega on staying strong during the tragic moment

During the interview with the outlet, Carlos was candid about his experience during their painful moment. He said that as a husband and as a leader of their house, he had to remain strong for their family but the actor admitted to going through some “weak moments.”

His wife, Alexa corrected his choice of words and told him “not weak.” Carlos corrected himself and said that he had, “some very emotional moments."

The Amor En Alta Mar star added that he normally does not allow himself to “go there”. But because he did, it brought the pair closer. He continued saying that grieving is okay, as men try and stay tough.

The actor reminisced a memory during his grieving process. Days after the loss of their baby, a friend and his wife called and left the Spare Parts actor a special voicemail where they sang a worship song for him.

Carlos shared that no one has ever done that. He expressed, listening to the voicemail he was writing and he will never forget that moment.

