'He Had His Thumb On The Pulse:' Little House On The Prairie Cast Discusess Possibility Of A Reboot Without Michael Landon

The cast of Little House on the Prairie knows the show is unique. As the show's 50th-anniversary approaches in September, stars like Karen Grassle, Alison Arngrim, Melissa Sue Anderson, Matthew Labyorteaux, Leslie Landon, and Wendi Lou Lee reunited at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco.

Little House on the Prairie cast discusses the possibility of a reboot

At the festival's panel on June 15, they shared their favorite memories and discussed the possibility of a new Little House on the Prairie. Despite talks of a reboot in 2020, the cast confirmed that nothing is in the works and likely never will be.

Karen Grassle, who played Caroline Ingalls told People, “There have been lots of attempts to do a Little House on the Prairie again, there have been shows, there have been a musical, and I think we had a unique experience and it can't be repeated.”

She praised Michael Landon, who played her onscreen husband and was also the show's executive producer and writer, as a genius at casting and writing. Grassle told the outlet, “He understood things about how to translate that material into television for the public that was beyond what most writers understand. And he had his thumb on the pulse of the public and understood what people were longing for, and you don't find that every day.”

Karen Grassle recalls her favorite moment with Michael Landon

Grassle recalled her favorite moment with Landon: “They were getting ready to shoot and Michael was sitting on the floor in the office reading with me very close, and we finished reading and he jumped off the floor and said, ‘Send her to wardrobe!’ It was a stunning moment.”

Melissa Sue Anderson, who played Mary Ingalls, agreed that a reboot wouldn't work without Landon. She explained that Little House works on television because of Landon.

However, Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson, joked about her dream role in a potential reboot. She expressed being ready to play Mrs. Oleson if the show gets rebooted.

Little House on the Prairie is available to stream online on Prime Video and Peacock.

