‘He Had The Blue Hair': Keke Palmer Reveals She Celebrated Son's Birthday By Dressing Him Up As Troll Baby

Keke Palmer, the actor, singer, and television personality, celebrated her son’s first birthday recently. It is also the first time, she introduced the world to her son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson.

The 30-year-old Emmy-winning game show host spoke to People at the 28th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 13 and shared about her son’s birthday celebrations. She also penned a long heartfelt note on social media on the occasion. Check out the details below.

Keke Palmer dressed her baby boy as Trolls character

Palmer's son turned one on February 1 this year. She revealed that she took Leo to Camp Store "where they do a lot of these little different experiential things for kids." She continued, "They were doing one with Trolls so I got them all dressed up as a troll baby." Leo was dressed as the character Branch from the movie and "he had the blue hair," she added. The mother-son duo also enjoyed slides and had lots of fun. "... it was fabulous and so much fun. We had a little concert in the end. I thought it was really good."

Keke Palmer’s son’s birthday is the “greatest day of her life”

The True Jackson, VP star shares Leo with former partner Darius Jackson. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Palmer shared a picture with her son holding a popsicle and wrote, “I gave LIFE! Greatest day of my life. Nothing else matters.”

On his birthday, she wrote a long note about his birth and how his existence is her source of strength. “Leo Beo!! Happy Birthday son I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. You came into my life today at 3:28pm, but I knew even before then that you were the strongest person I ever knew. There were so many moments during my pregnancy where your silent strength would give me peace. This is something you still do just with your mere existence!”

In retrospection, Palmer said, “If I’m being honest I have always teeter tottered with life. I have just always been so annoyed by it and the ups and the downs and it has always seemed so painful for trivial reasons. Things could be so simple and they’re not and that always gave me a bitter feeling. But since you my son, I have no confusion on why I am here!”

She further wrote that she wants to live for her son, to love and protect him. “You are so special and so precious I would take a thousand bullets to the chest, run into a burning building, essentially I’d die a thousand deaths… or actually I’d LIVE, I’d live a million lives.” According to her, “even with all the pain and suffering one has to experience here,” she wishes to live, smile, get angry, and even cry with her son because “I will find JOY. I will do all the things.. for you.”

“It’s so easy to say no, it’s so easy to say GOODBYE. But I say YES and I say HELLO to LIFE because of YOU! I’m so happy for my son. Thank you God. I love you so much buddy,” she wrote.

A few months ago, in November last year, Palmer filed a petition for a temporary restraining order against Jackson alleging that he had "trespassed" into her home and "threatened" her. She claimed that he charged her before "striking" and "throwing" her over the couch which was also caught on the security camera. Palmer stated that her two-year relationship with Jackson included "many instances of physical violence" before it "finally ended for good" in October 2023. She also asked for the son's temporary sole custody. In November 2023, both her requests for the interim restraining order and sole custody of their son were approved.

