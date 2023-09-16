'He had to make all these big decisions...': When Joe Jonas revealed that Nick Jonas was suppose to be a solo act from the beginning

Jonas Brothers are one of the biggest bands in the world, they've been together for over a decade at this point, but did you know they weren't even supposed to be a band? Yup, you read that right, according to a self-written short memoir by Joe Joans was published in New York Times Magazine in 2013 was republished online by Vulture, he revealed that at first it was only supposed to be Nick Jonas, he was preparing to be a solo act, but as things have turned out, they are now a trio band.

Nick Jonas was supposed to be a solo artist

Joe Jonas while talking about his life talked about the inception of the Jonas Brothers. He wrote, "We never really had an idea of making music together, but years later when Nick was working on his debut album, Nicholas Jonas," Joe added, "Kevin and I genuinely wanted to write with him. So we wrote a song together in the living room called “Please Be Mine,” which we thought would just be for Nick." But that all changed when their dad heard them playing the music together, and suggested they play for David Massey, who was "who was A&R-ing Nick’s project at the time." Reportedly Massey was no stranger to brother groups, as he had signed, Oasis, Good Charlotte. And so just like that once they played their music for him, David was sold on the band.

The middle Jonas admits that Nick had to make some huge decisions, saying, "he had to make all these big decisions about whether he wanted to be in a band or work solo or work with his brothers." But luckily for them, Nick liked the idea.

How did Jonas Brothers get their name?

The short memoir was full of revelations as it also revealed to the world that the Jonas Brothers' original name was J3 when it first began. He explained, "We were named J3—and we hated the name. It felt like something a boy band would be called." Jonas reveals he looked at his brothers before the start of their first-ever show and asked, "Do you want our name to be J3 for the rest of our lives?" Fast forward a few minutes and they had an answer as Joe Jonas introduced the band to the crowd, confidently announcing, "Hey, we’re the Jonas Brothers." And as they say, the rest is history.

