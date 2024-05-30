'He Is A Good Good Kisser': Pam Grier Commends Her Bones Co-star Snoop Dogg's Smooching Skills

Renowned rapper Snoop Dogg, known for his humor, king attitude, rap music, and swag, has one more talent that we weren't aware of. Recently, Pam Grier revealed during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, which aired on Thursday, May 30, that the rapper is a phenomenal kisser.

After Hudson shared a video of the rapper fawning over the actress and his first interaction with her on their 2000 film Bones, Grier said, “Oh my God, and he can smooch!” She then gave Hudson a knowing look and smirk, adding, “Let me tell ya, let me tell ya.” Meanwhile, when Snoop Dogg appeared on Hudson's show on Jan. 26, 2024, he admitted he fainted the first time he met Grier and was completely mesmerized by her.

What was Pam Grier and Snoop Dogg's film Bones about?

The plot of the film Bones revolves around Jimmy Bones (played by Snoop Dogg), who rose from the dead to seek revenge on those who murdered him. The aftermath of his death was shown from the perspective of his girlfriend, Pearl (a character played by Grier), two decades later.

Directed by Ernest R. Dickerson, the film, Bones, paid homage to the start of Grier's legendary career in blaxploitation genre films. The film has been a classic blend of dark humor (what Snoop did best) and horror, alongside Grier's gripping screen presence.

Snoop Dogg revealed he was awestruck when he first met Pam Grier

Previously, when Snoop Dogg was on Jennifer Hudson's show on Jan. 26, he said he was awestruck by Grier. He added, “Pam Grier walked up and just sat right next to me and started talking. My heart beat fast. Yeah, my heart beat fast. So I'm like, ‘Okay, I hear what you're saying. Pam, give me a minute.'"

“I go to the bathroom and faint,” he continued. “I fainted, I’m laying on the ground. My security comes in there like, 'Get off this nasty floor. Man, what are you doing?’ I looked up, and I said, ‘I just met Pam Grier.’”

