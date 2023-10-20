‘He is going to name this…’: When Margot Robbie delivered a hilarious speech for Brad Pitt at BAFTA

Margot Robbie had taken over the globe and made everything pink and glittery. After her recent film Barbie, she has been one of the most loved actresses this year, and for all the right reasons. The talented Robbie can pull off anything; there is nothing she can’t do. From diverse roles to hilarious speeches. Confused? Well, we are looking back on the moment when Margot Robbie came in and helped Hollywood legend Brad Pitt at the last minute and delivered a hilarious speech full of jokes, Brexit, Megxit, and being single during the 2020 BAFTA ceremony, where Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor award.

ALSO READ: ‘I was gangly’: When Margot Robbie opened up about her younger years and revealed she ‘grew up feeling unattractive’

Margot Robbie once delivered a hilarious speech for Brad Pitt

In 2020, Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for his performance as stuntman Cliff Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and since not being in London to accept his prize, he enlisted the help of a friend.

Pitt invited his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star, Margot Robbie, to accept his BAFTA and read out the speech he had prepared, which was filled with gags about Brexit, Megxit, and his newly single status.

The Wolf of Wall Street actress said, "Hey, Britain, I heard you just got single; welcome to the club. I hope you get the best divorce settlement possible."

Margot resumed Pitt's statement amid riotous laughter from the audience. As the camera switched to Kate Middleton and Prince William, she then continued, "He says he is going to name this Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words, not mine."

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt come together for another project

As per Variety, LuckyChap Entertainment, Margot Robbie's production firm, and Brad Pitt's Plan B production company are working together on a project.

They are now working on a remake of The Thin Man. There are presently no plans to discuss the cast, although Pitt and Robbie may rejoin on film. However, the long-standing SAG-AFTRA strike caused casting decisions and production to be postponed.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie was last in Greta Gerwig’s plastic live-action film called Barbie. It was one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and Robbie received a lot of praise and appreciation for her outstanding performance as the lead of the film. Barbie was released on July 21, 2023.

ALSO READ: 'We did squad...': When Barbie star Margot Robbie confessed she 'hung up the tattoo gun' after 'few mishaps'