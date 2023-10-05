‘He is like the absolute best uncle you can imagine’: Jason Kelce opens up about brother and Taylor Swift’s rumored beau Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles center, recently celebrated his eldest daughter Wyatt's fourth birthday. During an episode of his podcast, "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce," presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Jason shared a heartfelt moment from Wyatt's birthday celebration. This exchange highlights the close relationship between the Kelce family members.

A heartwarming gift

As Wyatt turned four, her uncle Travis Kelce, who is rumored to be dating pop star Taylor Swift, expressed his birthday wishes and excitement for her. Jason Kelce mentioned that one of Wyatt's favorite gifts was a camera. Jason Kelce said, "He is like the absolute best uncle you can imagine. I tell everybody, he comes to our house to visit and the poor guy doesn't sit on the couch because our daughters will be like, 'No, no, you sit on the floor. We're gonna do a puzzle. We're gonna build blocks. We're gonna do this, we're gonna do that.'"

A precious bond between Travis Kelce and his niece

Travis Kelce appreciated Wyatt's enthusiasm for the camera, noting the joy of a young child capturing moments on a Polaroid. Jason shared that Wyatt had already taken several pictures, especially during her birthday party, with her grandfather, "Papa Kelce," teaching her how to use the camera.

The Kelce family's tight-knit bond was evident in this heartwarming exchange, reflecting the love and care they have for each other. Jason Kelce's daughter Wyatt cherished her birthday gift, emphasizing the special connection she shares with her uncle Travis. The Kelces continue to celebrate family moments with warmth and affection, creating cherished memories along the way.

