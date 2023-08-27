‘He is looking for something more mature’: When Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to clear out his reputation of dating younger women

Leonardo DiCaprio is apparently trying to shake his image for exclusively dating models and women under the age of 25. The Hollywood legend Leonardo DiCaprio is known for his blockbuster films like Titanic, but he is also famously known for dating younger women. The Titanic actor keeps getting linked with models under the age of 25. From Gigi Hadid to Neelam Gill, there’s a long list of models he has been linked with. But apparently, this is not what he is looking for.

ALSO READ: Leonardo DiCaprio steps out with Vittoria Ceretti for sweet treat in Santa Barbara days after Italian model's statement on dating rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio revealed he wants to date someone mature

The Oscar-winning Gangs of New York actor has been mocked by commentators for his habit of dating women half his age and faced a backlash from his critics when he was linked with 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani earlier this year, following his split from Camila Morrone after she turned 25, according to aceshowbiz.com.

On Thursday, February 16 this year, a source close to DiCaprio told DailyMail that he's not pleased with incessant jokes and comments about his love life. The source revealed, "Leo is very single right now, and he is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out a relationship. With younger women.

Advertisement

The source further continued, "In terms of relationships, he is seeking something more mature. It's absurd since he can't go anywhere without being linked to the most gorgeous young woman there. He wants to get rid of this reputation once and for all, and he is troubled that it persists. Leo wants something genuine, like he had with Camila."

Following his divorce from Camila, the actor was spotted with many models, including 25-year-old Victoria Lamas and Eden, whom several sources have denied being in a relationship with. An insider told DailyMail.com at the time about how DiCaprio wasn't dating Eden: "They were seated next to each other at a music-listening party. There were quite a few people there on that occasion."

Leonardo DiCaprio's dating life became public when he appeared in Titanic, and two years later, when he was 24 years old, he began dating then-18-year-old supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Their romance lasted five years until they parted ways in 2004, when she was 23 years old. He even dated actress Blake Lively when she was 23 years old before dating model Erin Heatherton for a few months in 2011.

He then briefly dated model Gigi Hadid, the 27-year-old model, before returning to younger women after being linked to actor Lorenzo Lamas' daughter, Victoria, who was 25 years old, with whom he was alleged to have separated in August last year.

Leonardo DiCaprio was recently pictured with Vittoria Ceretti

There are always plenty of models around Leonardo DiCaprio. On his most recent vacation, the Great Gatsby star was photographed with brunette beauty Vittoria Ceretti in Santa Barbara's affluent area.

According to the photographs acquired by Page Six, the Hollywood icon wore a white tee shirt and beige cargo shorts to grab an iced coffee with the model. He finished off the laid-back style with a beige hat and black sneakers, and he wore a protective face mask, maybe to protect his face from photographers. He casually slung sunglasses over the front of his shirt.

Vittoria Ceratti, who has walked the runways for major designers such as Christian Dior, wore a long-sleeved blouse and black bicycle shorts. She completed her look with heels, sunglasses, and a navy blue handbag. The Italian beauty had her dark hair straight and parted down the middle. Vittoria removed her long-sleeved sweater to reveal a form-fitting black tank top as she spoke with the Shutter Island star while having an old-fashioned ice cream cone in other photographs.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio was most recently seen in the 2021 film Don't Look Back. Currently, the actor can be seen playing a crucial part in Killers of the Flower Moon, which will premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Oh lord, that’s trending, huh?': When Leonardo DiCaprio gave side-eye to Lady Gaga during Golden Globes