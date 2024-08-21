'He Is Very Available': Halle Berry Says Mark Wahlberg Talks To His Kids All Through The Night

Ahead of the release of their new Netflix film, The Union, co-stars Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg had an exclusive interview with Audacy. The stars talk about how they balance their time as actors and parents.

In the interview, Berry, 58, reveals how Wahlberg, 53, makes himself "very available" to his children Ella, 20, Grace, 14, and sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 15, all of whom he shares with his wife Rhea Durham.

"If one of his kids called at that moment, we'd be on a roll waiting to go, and he'd be like, 'Hello'... He's relentless at that," she said. "He is very available to his children. He was talking to them all the time, all hours of the night.”

She continued to praise her co-star for his professionalism and preparedness in handling multiple responsibilities. "He does a hundred things too, like all these businesses and stuff," Berry said of Wahlberg. "He is flying somewhere and he comes back, but he comes back prepared. Like, you think somebody's doing all this stuff he's doing, he'd kind of be phoning it in. But he really knows his stuff. He's prepared. And it was nice to work with people that are professional, 'cause it doesn't always happen today.”

Wahlberg too commended Berry for prioritizing her two children without letting it affect her work ethic. He added, "The kids are the top priority... to see that she can balance all of those things and this career and being Halle Berry, but becoming [her The Union character] Roxanne, and doing all these things. And I know it's not easy, but she makes it look easy.”

Further in the interview, Berry explains how she doesn't want her identity to be limited to just being a mother. She emphasized that along with being a mom she's also an artist and a woman with aspirations.

“Part of being a mom doesn't mean that I'm just a mom, that that defines me," She said. She further added, "I'm still an artist. I'm still a woman. I still have aspirations outside of being a mother. And so I love that they know that I'm me. Before I was a mom, I was me. And I try to stay connected to that so that my life doesn't turn into, 'I'm only a mom.' That's a wonderful part of who I am, but it's a part of it. I try not to lose the other parts of myself.”

Berry and Wahlberg also talk about playing older roles and their impact. Wahlberg says how he enjoys playing older characters as he himself gets older. He further states that he would love to play a grandfather on-screen if the opportunity arises.

He shared, "As I get older, I've also embraced being older, playing a dad. Like a lot of guys, they don't want to, or actresses as well, don't want to necessarily play their age. I look forward to playing a grandfather. I look forward to, you know, if I'm lucky enough to still get great parts, play other roles, and age gracefully."

Berry too shared how playing older roles has changed her as a mother. “It certainly changed me as a mother, but what it also connected me to was [that] I don't worry what my children will think about what I do. You know, if it's not appropriate for them to see, then they don't see it. I still do what I wanna do as an artist. I want to instill in them [that] you have to follow your own dream, follow your passion, do what makes you tick," she continued.

About The Union

The Union is an action thriller film that features Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry, Dana Delany, and J.K. Simmons, among others. It follows the story of Mike, a down-to-earth construction worker, whose life takes an unexpected turn when suddenly his high school sweetheart, Roxanne, a secret agent for a covert organization named ‘The Union’, recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission. The film was released on Netflix on August 16, 2024.

