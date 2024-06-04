'He Just Hugged Me': Will Smith Reveals Emotional Talk With Co-Star Martin Lawrence On First Day Of Filming Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Will Smith is back in action as he recently attended the screening of his upcoming action comedy movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die in New York. Smith opened up about an emotional moment he shared with his co-star Martin Lawrence on the set of Bad Boys 4 at the event.

He mentioned that they are not only starring in the movie but also are the co-producers of the project, and his co-star Lawrence had "set the tone" on day one of filming, which helped him as he was emotionally overwhelmed.

Will Smith revealed Martin Lawrence's comments helped him on day one of filming Bad Boys 4

Will Smith revealed his co-star Martin Lawrence's comments helped him on day one of shooting their upcoming movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The actor recently attended the screening of his movie in New York with Lawrence.

He shared that on the first day of filming this project, his co-star Lawrence stopped him, and they had an emotional exchange, which helped him. As per People magazine, Smith explained that he was emotionally overwhelmed as he and Lawrence co-produced and starred in the movie. His co-star stopped him to assure and encourage him that they would enjoy making the movie together without rushing on the set.

Smith recalled Martin Lawrence's emotional talk, noting, “He said, ‘Hey, hey, hold on, hold on.’ I said, ‘Hey, what's up?’ And he just looked, he said, ‘I love you, brother.’ I, emotionally, couldn't have it at that moment. But I was like, you know, ‘I love you too, man.’"

The Men in Black actor continued, “And he just hugged me, and, said, ‘We gonna have fun making this movie.’ It's like, we're not rushing through this one, you know? And it was like, he just set the tone.”

Will Smith reunites with Martin Lawrence for Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence made their character debut as Miami PD detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively, in the 1995 Michael Bay-directed action comedy Bad Boys.

Remarkably, the movie received critical acclaim, which helped spawn three sequels: Bad Boys II (2003), Bad Boys for Life (2020), and the upcoming Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024). Smith and Lawrence are reprising their roles again in the fourth installment of the Bad Boys franchise, helmed by director duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is set to be released in theaters on June 7, 2024.