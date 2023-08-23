'He just loves sausages': When Emily Blunt joked around Dwayne Johnson after being asked about his diet

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson were co-stars back in 2021 for their movie, Jungle Cruise. The two evidently bonded over the time the film was shot, as the duo shared amazing chemistry in their promotional interviews. In one of these interviews, Johnson was asked about his day-to-day diet, and the two unexpectedly got a good laugh out of the interaction. Here's how it unfolded.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson joke about his diet

Blunt and Johnson appeared on the Wired YouTube channel to take the famous AutoWired Complete interview, where celebrities have to answer the most asked questions on the internet about them. The two were on a promotional activity for their movie Jungle Cruise back in 2021. It started off on a hilarious note as the former WWE wrestler introduced himself as Emily Blunt and the Oppenheimer Star introduced herself as Dwayne Johnson. The 51-year-old inquired if people actually ask the questions posed to them, saying, "So this s--t...people really google this?"

Blunt posed the first question most searched about Johnson, she asked, "What Dwyane Johnson eats in a day?" The 40-year-looked at her co-star and repeated, "What do you eat in a day?" The Moana actor replied, "Buffalo," but that wasn't enough for Emily as she egged him on, saying, "Bit of scrambly egg?" the 51-year-old agreed, "Some egg in it, some oatmeal." This is where A Quite Place actor gets cheeky, while evidently trying to hold back her laughter, she revealed, "And just a hotdog swallowed whole." Johnson who caught on to the joke repeats after her, "And a hotdog swallowed whole." Blunt ends the answer by stating, "He just loves sausages."

About Dwanye Jonson's tattoos

The fun didn't stop for the duo at the first answer. The next question asked by Blunt was, "What is Dwayne Johnson's tattoo?" The Black Adam actor started explaining the meaning behind his inked arms, "A lot of things. This is--" he gets cut off by his co-star, hilariously interjecting to say, "Take your shirt off. Show 'em." After a bit of banter between the two he explains, "I have a really big Polynesian tattoo, that tells a story of my life [motioning to his left arm], and then on this side--" the 40-year-old interjects, "Emily Blunt's face."

Meanwhile, their movie Jungle Cruise flopped at the box office when it was released. But from the looks of it, the cast of the film are still close.

