'He kept having to say no,' says Arnold Schwarzenegger firmly against unrealistic demands of lifting a 200 lbs phone booth in $98M movie

Arnold Schwarzenegger's stand against superhuman expectations on the Commando set

Written by Prakriti Sahu Updated on Aug 22, 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger, a powerhouse (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  Schwarzenegger's commitment to authenticity pushed him to perform physically demanding feats
  Unique perspective on the challenges of blurring the lines between on-screen fantasy and off-screen
  • Arnold's commitment to authenticity pushed him to perform physically demanding feats

Discover the intriguing story of Arnold Schwarzenegger's clash with a director who believed in his superhuman abilities. In this article, we delve into the fascinating world of movie-making and explore how expectations collided with reality on the set of the $98 million blockbuster, Commando.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, has graced us with unforgettable characters in iconic movies like Terminator, Predator, and Commando. His achievements span beyond the silver screen, including five Mr. Universe and seven Mr. Olympia wins, solidifying his legacy as a bodybuilding legend.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and the director's delusion

In the midst of Arnold Schwarzenegger's career, there was one director who let fiction blur the lines of reality. Mark Lester, the visionary behind Commando, became consumed by the belief that Schwarzenegger possessed superhuman strength, akin to his on-screen personas.

Commando presented Schwarzenegger's character with tasks that defied human limitations. In a pivotal moment, the director envisioned Schwarzenegger lifting a 200-pound phone booth with his bare hands. Lester's delusion led to a clash of expectations as he believed Schwarzenegger could achieve the impossible.

Schwarzenegger's dedication and dilemma

Schwarzenegger's dedication to his craft was unwavering. Recognizing that his fans valued authenticity, he refused to rely on stunt doubles, even if it meant pushing his physical limits. The 45-day shoot demanded grueling feats, from lifting a 200-pound phone booth to holding a man off a cliff with a single hand.

Mark Lester's experience with Schwarzenegger serves as a lesson in separating fiction from reality. The clash of expectations highlights the importance of recognizing actors' humanity, even when they portray superhuman characters on screen.

FAQ'S

Is Arnold Schwarzenegger a Millionaire?
Given his entrepreneurial spirit, it's no surprise that Arnold's investments include several startups and business ventures. Here's a look at some of the strategies Arnold Schwarzenegger used to build his massive $450 million net worth from nothing, all while living one of the most interesting lives possible.
How powerful was Arnold Schwarzenegger?
In his July 30, 2021 email newsletter, Arnold claimed his best bench press was 525 lbs., but because he said 500 previously on multiple occasions we'll go with that. Arnold says his best gym powerlifts were: squat 545 lbs. (247 kg.), bench press 500 lbs. (227 kg.), and deadlift 710 (322 kg.).
Is Arnold Schwarzenegger the most famous bodybuilder?
Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most iconic figures in bodybuilding history. He has boosted the profile of professional bodybuilding more than any other winner of Mr. Olympia. He has a total of 7 Olympia titles, after only Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney at 8.
