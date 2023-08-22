'He kept having to say no,' says Arnold Schwarzenegger firmly against unrealistic demands of lifting a 200 lbs phone booth in $98M movie

Discover the intriguing story of Arnold Schwarzenegger's clash with a director who believed in his superhuman abilities. In this article, we delve into the fascinating world of movie-making and explore how expectations collided with reality on the set of the $98 million blockbuster, Commando.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, has graced us with unforgettable characters in iconic movies like Terminator, Predator, and Commando. His achievements span beyond the silver screen, including five Mr. Universe and seven Mr. Olympia wins, solidifying his legacy as a bodybuilding legend.

ALSO READ: Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the failure of Last Action Hero; ‘I didn’t want to see anyone for a week’

Arnold Schwarzenegger and the director's delusion

In the midst of Arnold Schwarzenegger's career, there was one director who let fiction blur the lines of reality. Mark Lester, the visionary behind Commando, became consumed by the belief that Schwarzenegger possessed superhuman strength, akin to his on-screen personas.

Commando presented Schwarzenegger's character with tasks that defied human limitations. In a pivotal moment, the director envisioned Schwarzenegger lifting a 200-pound phone booth with his bare hands. Lester's delusion led to a clash of expectations as he believed Schwarzenegger could achieve the impossible.

ALSO READ: 'She will probably be sick': When Arnold Schwarzenegger was surprised to see his daughter Katherine marry Chris Pratt

Advertisement

Schwarzenegger's dedication and dilemma

Schwarzenegger's dedication to his craft was unwavering. Recognizing that his fans valued authenticity, he refused to rely on stunt doubles, even if it meant pushing his physical limits. The 45-day shoot demanded grueling feats, from lifting a 200-pound phone booth to holding a man off a cliff with a single hand.

Mark Lester's experience with Schwarzenegger serves as a lesson in separating fiction from reality. The clash of expectations highlights the importance of recognizing actors' humanity, even when they portray superhuman characters on screen.

ALSO READ: Did you know Arnold Schwarzenegger had a tough childhood under a 'tyrant' father? Actor REVEALS