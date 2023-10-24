‘He kind of looked at me’: When Harry Styles revealed the clever way his friend got him to do a nude shoot for his album FIne Line

In December 2019, pop sensation Harry Styles made headlines when he dropped his second solo album, Fine Line. However, what truly set tongues wagging was the album's bold artwork, featuring Harry in all his glory – au naturel. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Styles opened up about the unexpected nature of this daring photoshoot, taking fans behind the scenes of the iconic album cover.

Tim Walker's Clever Persuasion

Styles' candid revelation unveiled the clever maneuvers of the photographer, Tim Walker, responsible for this striking image. The singer explained that the shoot began innocently enough with the intention of creating captivating album art. However, as the photo session progressed, Walker had a surprising suggestion: "He kind looked at me and said, this shirt's not really working, so let's try it without the shirt." Styles, with a good-natured laugh, went along with the idea. But that wasn't the end of it.

As the shoot continued, Walker further pushed the boundaries. He decided that the trousers weren't contributing to the desired aesthetic, leading to the cheeky statement, "Those trousers aren't really working, so let's try it without the trousers." In the midst of these decisions, Styles humorously added, "These pants aren't really working either." In the end, the entire ensemble came off, leaving Styles au naturel by a pool shaped like a human heart. The singer confessed to Ellen that it was all a playful improvisation.

ALSO READ: 'We've been…': When Harry Styles got awkward during an interview while being questioned about ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner

Harry took a solo trip to Japan to write Fine Line

Beyond the light-hearted discussion of the nude shoot, Harry Styles delved into the creative process and emotions that shaped his album Fine Line. The album was partly inspired by personal experiences, including break-ups, which Styles acknowledged as a common wellspring of musical inspiration. The artist expressed that, while working on the album, he navigated through some of the happiest and saddest moments in his life, allowing his art to reflect this complex interplay of emotions.

To top it all off, Styles shared insights into his artistic journey, detailing how he took a solo trip to Japan during the album's creation. There, he found inspiration and penned some of the tracks that would become part of "Fine Line." This throwback interview with Harry Styles showcased not only his humor and candor but also the dynamic range of experiences that fueled his hit album.

ALSO READ: Revisiting the moment Harry Styles gave his two cents on One Direction reunion; claimed they had something 'really special together'