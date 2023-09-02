'He knew it would strum up attention': When the Weeknd was accused of LYING about almost giving Selena Gomez his kidney for transplant

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's romance may have been short-lived but their relationship definitely caught a lot of eyeballs. The two dated in 2017 soon after they broke up with their former partners Justin Bieber and Bella Hadid. Gomez and The Weeknd also reconciled with them months after their breakup. But their romance reportedly gave the 33-year-old Starboy hitmaker a lot of inspiration since he is reported to have written many songs about her.

One of the most talked about tracks of them is Call Out My Name which was released in 2018, just a few months after the Only Murders in the Building actress and The Weeknd broke up. He reportedly referenced being tested for Gomez's kidney transplant and almost donating it to her. The two were dating while the pop star dealt with her health issues but his implication was shut down by a source soon after. Here's what happened back then.

ALSO READ: 'I almost cut a piece of myself for your life': Did The Weeknd almost give Selena Gomez his kidney for her transplant back in 2017?

The Weeknd's alleged claim he almost gave kidney to Selena Gomez for transplant

After the song went viral and netizens were quick to point out the multiple references that seemed to point to his relationship with Selena, a source cleared the air. Even though The Weeknd never confirmed who the song was about, the lyrics, "I said I didn't feel nothing, baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life" were debated and discussed on the Internet. Reports flooded soon after and it became a whole source of speculation.

The Weeknd accused of lying about almost giving Selena Gomez his kidney

But a source rubbished the rumors back then and told Entertainment Tonight, "It's just a lyric and he knew it would strum up attention and that people would interpret it exactly as they have, but he was never actually going to donate his kidney to Selena." They added that he was her boyfriend at the time, so it perhaps crossed his mind to get tested to see if he was a match but it never really got anywhere close to actually happening like he's trying to state.

The source continued that Gomez would have never, ever asked him or even wanted him to entertain the idea. It was reportedly difficult enough for her to allow a lifelong friend, namely Francia Raisa to go through with donating her kidney, but letting a new boyfriend do that was out of the question for the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker. The source also claimed that even though the singers dated for 10 months in 2017, their relationship was not that serious.

Advertisement

Was Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's relationship not that serious?

"To be honest, they were never as intense as he's making it seem," they further disclosed in 2018. The source alleged that The Weeknd was much more concerned about his career than his relationship with Gomez. They concluded by saying that even though The Weeknd claims in the song that he was there for her during her hard times, she leaned on her friends and family the most during the surgery and health scares. The two broke up in October 2017.

ALSO READ: 'Couldn't be more...': Selena Gomez REACTS to claims that Single Soon is about ex BF The Weeknd