'He knows how I talk': Florence Pugh reveals how ex Zack Braff wrote her character in A Good Person

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh continue to support one another. Over a year after their amicable split, ‘The Wonder’ actress and Braff's friendship is still going strong. The ex-couples attended the premiere of their new movie ‘A Good Place’ in London on March 8. Directed by Braff, the movie stars 27-year-old Florence Pugh along with Morgan Freeman and Molly Shannon. The movie revolves around a young woman named Allison who battles opioid addiction following a terrible car accident. Pugh is portraying the role of Allison in the movie. During the Q&A session after the screening, Zach told the audience that he wrote Pugh’s part in the Covid-19 lockdown. While Pugh said that “It’s no secret that I only pick very intense roles”. She further added, “He knows how I talk and I think he just put that in his script.”

The former couple was all smiles during the event and posing together on the red-carpet months after their break up. The duo couldn’t stop gushing about each other with Zach saying, “I’m in awe of her talent”. Also, Zach and Florence coordinated their outfits for the event. Florence was wearing a cropped black top and gray colored pants in checks while Zach was looking dapper in a gray suit with the same pattern as that of Pugh’s.Not just that, Zach even shared a cute photo of Pugh on his Instagram story where Pugh is posing next to her movie’s poster while her arms were in the air.

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh’s relationship timeline

The pair dated each other for three years before calling it quits in early 2022. Unfortunately, their 21-year age gap was one of the factors behind their split. The relationship has been made public by Pugh as she posted pictures of the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star with their dog on the occasion of his 46th birthday. Soon after posting the picture of them together, the duo received backlash on social media for their age gap. The duo decided to part ways in August 2022 but since then the exes share a friendly bond and never miss a chance to adore each other.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Black Widow's Florence Pugh thinks Don't Worry Darling's Harry Styles could be an amazing superhero | PINKVILLA

Advertisement

Also read: Florence Pugh has THIS to say about potentially succeeding Scarlett Johansson as MCU's new Black Widow | PINKVILLA