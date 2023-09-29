'He knows the Windsors are a stubborn...': King Charles wants to 'hit the reset button' with Prince Harry; REPORTS

Prince Harry has been at odds with his whole family for a while now. It's no secret that the royal family and the Duke of Sussex have some animosity between them, as things have only gotten worse since he and Meghan Markle moved to the US. Harry on his part has given numerous interviews talking about his life with the royals, which have only served to sour the relations across the pond even more. But according to a recent source, King Charles might be open to reconsideration.

King Charles might be open for reconciliation, but at what cost?

According to a source, who claimed to be close to King Charles, and Camilla, talked to the Daily Beast about the messy situation. They said, "It has been reported that Charles wants an apology from Harry, but that’s far from the case." They made it clear that just because it's King's own son on the other side of the conflict, won't change anything. They continued, "He knows the Windsors are a stubborn lot and Harry is no exception. The quid-pro-quo is, can Harry accept that he won’t be getting an apology either?"

The insider pointed out that Jonathan Dimbleby had written a book about Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip too in the past, but that has been forgotten. They added, "Ultimately they all basically forgot about it, chalked it down to experience, and moved on. Charles wants to hit the reset button—but not at any price."

Prince Harry wants an apology

In an interview with The Telegraph earlier this year, Prince Harry was quite certain as to what he expected from his family for them to reconcile. He said, "The way I see it is, I’m willing to forgive you [his family], for everything you’ve done." The prince reportedly wished for the royals to actually hear him out before they called him "paranoid." He added, "I wish you’d actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I’m delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife."

Meanwhile, reportedly Prince Harry has been told to request an appointment before showing up if he wants to see King Charles, as well as was denied a room at the Windsor Castel when he visited the UK earlier this month.

