'He leaned down and pulled': Author E Jean Carroll accuses Donald Trump of raping her, testifies in court

During her civil lawsuit seeking damages for battery, E Jean Carroll, an advice columnist, testified in a New York court that former President Donald Trump raped her and then went on to deny the accusation, causing irreparable damage to her reputation. Carroll alleged that the sexual assault occurred in a department store changing room in 1996 and when she spoke out about it in a book, Trump accused her of lying."I'm here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn't happen. He lied and shattered my reputation. I'm here to try and get my life back," Carroll testified.

However, Donald Trump has denied these accusations, and ahead of Carroll's testimony, the judge warned him against posting on his social media site, Truth Social, where he called the allegations a "made-up SCAM" and a "witch-hunt." The judge deemed Trump's post "entirely inappropriate" and warned that they could become a "potential source of liability" for him.

E. Jean Carroll testifies in court

During her testimony in court, E Jean Carroll recounted an encounter with Donald Trump as she was leaving Bergdorf Goodman, the luxury department store. Trump approached her and asked for her assistance in finding a gift. Carroll eagerly obliged, and they made their way to the lingerie department after he expressed interest in it. Carroll described Trump as "very talkative" and admitted to being "absolutely enchanted" by him. She found his humour to be very entertaining and enjoyed the flirtatious dynamic between them. According to Carroll, Trump picked out a grey-blue bodysuit and insisted that she try it on. However, she refused, telling him that it was his colour and that he should try it on instead. Despite her refusal, Carroll described the interaction as "joshing and very funny," and admitted to flirting with him throughout the encounter.

The experience took a sudden and alarming turn as soon as she entered the dressing room, recalls E Jean Carroll. According to her, the assailant, Donald Trump, shut the door and forcefully pressed her against the wall, causing her head to bang. Despite her attempts to push back, he continued to aggressively thrust her against the wall, causing her head to bang again. He then proceeded to pull down her tights, leaving her feeling helpless and violated. E Jean Carroll shared that at that moment, her only priority was to escape the room. However, she was unable to free herself from Donald Trump's grasp, and he went on to rape her. The experience left her traumatized and unable to explore any romantic relationships in the future. She further emphasized that the incident had a lasting impact on her, making it impossible for her to even smile at a man she was attracted to.