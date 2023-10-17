'He listed all these things that I hated about myself': Millie Bobby Brown reveals how fiancé Jake Bongiovi helped her become a woman and learn self-love

One of the few starlets at the moment who had to go through intense media and online scrutiny at a young age has been Millie Bobby Brown. The 19-year-old was merely twelve years old when she was cast as Eleven in the massively successful Stranger Things series. She has since grown up in the industry and has opened up about how hard it has been to constantly have to face judgment all the time even when it comes to her personal life.

For the unversed, Brown got engaged to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in April this year after going public with the romance in March last year. The two met through Instagram and were friends before they started dating. She has now revealed how Bongiovi helped her love herself and become the woman she is today. Here's what the British artist revealed about it.

ALSO READ: 'Its giving 2000s pop star': Millie Bobby Brown stuns in sheer pink bralette, fans compare her to Britney Spears stating 'That biopic is hers'

Millie Bobby Brown reveals how fiancé Jake Bongiovi helped her become a woman

During a conversation with Glamour UK, Brown disclosed that she was quite afraid to be a strong woman in a relationship because of her experiences in the past. Sadly, she felt that being attractive to men meant not taking up too much space. "When I met Jake, I just felt I could be loud. He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him," the Emmy Award-nominated actress explained about the change she felt.

She added how she still struggled with doubt that she was too much but Bongiovi told her that she doesn't know why he loves her. "And then he listed all these things that I hated about myself," she disclosed. When the actress asked the model in disbelief that he sees good in those things, he responded he does. "Those are things that I love about myself now. He was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman," Brown continued.

Millie Bobby Brown on fiance Jake Bongiovi

She added that she loves him so much because he lets her love herself. She also praised her fiance during the conversation and talked about how bizarre the intensity of their connection was. "He’' so kind. And his heart is just loving and wonderful and smart." Brown talked about how his looks don't hurt as he's tall and blonde with dashing eyes. She captioned her engagement post, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all [white heart emoji]."

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown dons two-piece to celebrate engagement with Jake Bongiovi in newly released pictures