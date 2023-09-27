'He looks so tortured': When Tom Holland thought Jake Gyllenhaal was acting and emoting in Spider-Man: Far From Home but the latter had a 'stomach bug'

Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Gwyneth Paltrow once appeared on an episode of The Graham Norton Show where they spoke about shooting Spider-Man: Far From Home together. Along with the actors, Tom Hanks was also a guest at the interview. Jake Gyllenhaal successfully convinced Tom Hanks that he was puking in a scene which was successfully removed by CGI. Read on, to know all about the hilarious incident.

Jake Gyllenhaal tricked Tom Hanks into believing they removed a scene of him puking in Spider-man through CGI

While on the show, Gyllenhaal revealed that he had a nasty stomach bug on the sets of Spider-Man: Far From Home. He then went on to add that Marvel digitally altered a scene where he was vomiting. He mentioned, “We were shooting a scene and I got sick. I was very nauseous throughout the day and in the middle of one of the takes I threw up in the middle of the take and kept going. But that’s what acting is all about.”

Hanks narrated his version of the incident saying, “I was sitting opposite him, and I was like, ‘How is he doing that? He’s so good. He looks so tortured and unwell. I’m so, like, hurt — and he just had a stomach bug.”

Tom Holland’s reaction to finding out he had been pranked on by Jake Gyllenhaal

That is when Gyllenhaal went ahead and added, “They actually CGI’d the vomit out of the shot,” Gyllenhaal added. “If you look at the movie, my mouth is just partially open at one point…” Everyone on the sets of the talk show was stunned at his narration and that is when he revealed, “I’m kidding!”

Tom Hanks was completely shaken by this narration, when the truth came out he responded by saying, “I was right there.”

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal also became very close to each other while shooting the movie. In an interview with The Mirror UK, Gyllenhaal while speaking about his relationship with Holland revealed, “It’s not even a bromance, it’s straight romance. He’s a lovely, humble, profoundly physical actor. He pees lemonades and poops rainbows.”

