'He loves fire, and sometimes...': Amber Heard talks about relationship with ex Elon Musk in new biography as she says she still loves him ‘very much’

Amber Heard opened up about her tumultuous relationship with her former lover, Elon Musk, in his recently released autobiography which is penned by Walter Isaacson. The book, which is titled 'Elon Musk' was released on September 12, Tuesday, and discloses many important details about the Aquaman actress and business magnate's much-publicized romance. According to the reports by People, both Amber Heard and Elon Musk have extensively spoken about their brief romance in Walter Isaacson's book.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk about their romance

In the Elon Musk biography which was released on Tuesday, both the SpaceX CEO and the Hollywood actress have extensively spoken about their short-lived romance, which began on a high note, and had a tragic ending within a year. Interestingly, Amber Heard, who interacted with writer Walter Isaacson for the biography, stated that she still loves her ex 'very much'. However, she admitted that the relationship ended up getting toxic, and added: "Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him."

Elon Musk, on the other hand, called the arguments between him and his ex Amber Heard 'very brutal', according to the People reports. "Because I'm just a fool for love. I am often a fool, but especially for love," explained the business magnate, when he was asked why always ends up falling for the wrong people.

Elon Musk's brother Kimbal calls Amber Heard 'Toxic'

In the biography, the SpaceX CEO's brother Kimbal Musk revealed that Elon always ends up falling in love with the people who are really mean to him, and added that it is "really sad". However, the doting brother did not mince his words and went on to call Amber Heard 'toxic', as he spoke about the failed relationship. "They're beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side and Elon knows that they're toxic," he said in his chat with author Walter Isaacson.

Elon Musk and Amber Heard's 'Rocky' relationship

As per the reports by People, a chapter titled 'Rocky Relationships' from the recently released Elon Musk autobiography focuses on the SpaceX CEO's romantic relationship with the Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom actress, which officially began in April 2017 and ended in 2018. According to Isaacson's book, Musk developed an interest in Heard for the first time in 2013, after watching the film Machete Kills. They met officially, a year later. "I guess I could be called a geek for someone who can also be called a hot chick," said Amber Heard in the biography.

According to the writer, Elon Musk took the actress for a ride in Tesla during her SpaceX visit. He also flew to Australia in April 2017 to visit Heard, while she was shooting for her film, Aquaman. The autobiography suggests that the pair had an ugly fight in December 2017 (a few months before their official split), while they were enjoying a vacation in South America with Musk's family.

