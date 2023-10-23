‘He needs to take responsibility’: Rebecca Loos on claims of affair with David Beckham after watching his documentary

In 2004, Rebecca Loos was at the center of a high-profile scandal after she said that she had an affair with David Beckham while serving as his and Victoria Beckham's personal assistant. She became David Beckham's personal assistant following his transfer to Real Madrid in July 2003, though her job was terminated just a few months later. The scandal reached its peak in April 2004 when she gave an interview to News of the World, claiming a four-month-long affair with Beckham. Despite the claims never being substantiated and David dismissing them as "ludicrous" at the time, they resurface in the Netflix documentary.

David Beckham's perspective on the affair

In the documentary, David Beckham discusses the scandal, depicting it as a challenging phase in his marriage with Victoria. Rebecca Loos has an issue with what she called Beckham's "poor me" approach. She says that his portrayal casts him as the victim while indirectly suggesting that she made up the stories. Loos also emphasized the need for Beckham to take more responsibility for his part in the situation and address the events with transparency and equity. Loos said to MailOnline, “He needs to take responsibility.” She continued, “He can say whatever he likes of course, and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he’s making me look like a liar, like I’ve made up these stories. He is indirectly suggesting that I’m the one who has made Victoria suffer.”

A missed opportunity in the documentary

Rebecca Loos, who now lives in Norway and is married with two children, believes that the documentary missed an opportunity to provide a more balanced portrayal of the events. She is concerned that the documentary shows her in a bad light and makes her seem responsible for whatever happened. From her perspective, Beckham could have addressed the situation without insinuating that she is guilty, focusing instead on the challenges faced by his family and his desire to protect his children. Loos believes that a more candid portrayal in the documentary could have offered a more comprehensive understanding of the events.

