'He never imagined..': Dalton Gomez 'adjusting to new normal' post Ariana Grande divorce and her new romance

Dalton Gomez is in a new phase of his life after breaking up with his wife, Ariana Grande. An insider told the US Weekly, “It’s certainly not how he expected things to play out because he obviously assumed that they would be together forever.” Here’s how Dalton is adjusting after his split from Ariana.

How Dalton is ‘adjusting’ after splitting up…

Before Ariana, Dalton was used to having a quieter private life. He wasn't in the spotlight like he is now. Being married to a famous pop star certainly changed things for him. It's been a bit challenging for him to have his personal life in the public eye now. The insider explained, “He never imagined he would be going through a divorce in the public eye, but he’s hanging in there and is grateful for his friends and family who have been really supportive.”

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez decided to separate in January after being married for two years. They had been having problems for a while, even before Ariana went to London for filming. The distance made things even harder for them. After the split, Ariana Grande started dating Ethan Slater, who was her co-star. This surprised Dalton, his friends have been trying to set him up with other people, and he has been dating. But deep down, he's still holding onto the hope of reuniting with Ariana.

Ariana and Ethan faced criticism for their new relationship, and their friends advised them to take it slow and be considerate of their families. Ariana, in particular, is aware of how her fans see her, and she's trying to be mature about it, even though she would prefer to go public with her new relationship sooner.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez split up last month

Singer-actress Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez separated, just two years after getting married. People speculated trouble in paradise when Ariana was spotted without her wedding ring at the Wimbledon games. While everything was hunky-dory in the first year of marriage, problems began to arise soon enough and such was the nature that they couldn't fix them. These problems started even before Ariana went to London to film her upcoming movie Wicked. Their friends say that their busy schedules also made it hard for them to stay married. They both agreed to end their marriage on mutual grounds. The couple wants to stay close friends even after the divorce.

