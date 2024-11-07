'He Pulled The Table…’: Nick Offerman And Megan Mullally Recall THIS Steamy Scene From Parks And Recs

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally’s real-life romance can sometimes slip into the fake world while doing a scene, a similar thing happened while filming a Parks and Recs make-out scene which got steamier than they expected.

In a new interview on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast hosted by Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson, the couple spoke about how they leaned into their natural off-screen chemistry but went overboard while shooting Parks & Recreation season 2 episode, Ron and Tammy. "The very first scene that we shot was was so early, like 6:30 in the morning," Mullally recalled.

"It was a motel and we were supposed to be like, desperately trying to get to this motel so that we could like get it on," she said about the scene they were about to film. The actress decided to take off the bra to get things going, so when they yelled action! Offerman screeched into this parking lot and she threw her bra out the car window.

She recalled getting out of the car, slamming the doors, and running to the motel room. “They had to put like a dark circle to blot out my boob. We ran into the motel and then this guy comes over and he's like, 'hi, I'm Troy [Miller], I'm the director,'" she told the podcast hosts.

It turned out to be a “great first take” which they ended up using. However, things only got steamier from then. In another scene, their characters were supposed to meet for dinner in the show's fictional diner setting of Pawnee, Ind. "That same day we went to a diner and they, at a certain point, were like, 'Just do whatever you need to do,'" the actress recalled.

Advertisement

So they started making out over a diner table, things got intense and they started throwing food at the “atmosphere people” who posed as customers in the scene (with permission). Then at one point, Offerman went a little extreme. “Nick…was so like Ron Swanson, so riled up on testosterone, that we were in a booth at this diner and Nick actually pulled the table out of the wall. The real table! He pulled it out of the wall!" Mullally recalled.