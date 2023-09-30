'He really is...': Revisit the time Henry Cavill opened up about his that pet who saved his 'bacon'

On Monday, Henry Cavill appeared on the British talk program, Lorraine with his dog, Kal, to promote season 2 of his Netflix show The Witcher, which is expected to be available on December 17. The topic swiftly altered to his furry buddy, and he expressed his gratitude to Lorraine Kelly.

Henry Cavill gave credit to his dog for being his emotional support

Henry Cavill has 17.7 million followers on his Instagram and he frequently shares pictures of his dog with his followers. His fans love to see the updates of these two.

"He really is (my best friend)," the Witcher actor spoke to Kelly while petting his dog. “We go everywhere together. He’s 8 now and he has saved my emotional, psychological bacon plenty of times.” Cavill also said that they share an incredibly close bond. The love and affection between Henry and Kal can be visibly seen.

Mr Cavill cannot wait to get back to playing Superman

During the interview, Henry Cavill said, he keeps his Superman suit in his closet and is "ready and waiting for the phone call" to return to the role. The actor played Superman for the first time in the 2013 movie "Man of Steel," and he then played the character again in the DC films "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League."When discussing performing the part, he said: “You look back and you just think, what a wonderful opportunity. And even if I were to stop acting tomorrow and go live on a yacht or boat somewhere, a sailing boat, and just travel the Med… I can still look back and say I’ve worn a cape and leaped about the place and entertained some people.”

Meanwhile, Henry played Charles Brandon, 1st Duke of Suffolk, in the television series The Tudors from 2007 to 2010. The successful television program received an Emmy Award in 2008 and a nomination for a 2007 Golden Globe. He was deemed the "Most Dashing Duke" by Entertainment Weekly.

Superman takes pride in the characters he played

The actor played Superman for the first time in the 2013 movie "Man of Steel," and he then played the character again in the DC films "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Zack Snyder's Justice League." When discussing performing the part, he said: “You look back and you just think, what a wonderful opportunity. And even if I were to stop acting tomorrow and go live on a yacht or boat somewhere, a sailing boat, and just travel the Med… I can still look back and say I’ve worn a cape and leaped about the place and entertained some people.”

ALSO READ: 'The most disappointing thing for me...': When Twilight author Stephanie Meyer's revealed Henry Cavill was her first choice for Edward Cullen