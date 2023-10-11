'He started tweeting, I was out': When Julia Fox dished about her time with Kanye West trying to 'get him off Kim’s case' post divorce

Back in November 2022, Julia Fox opened up about her past relationship with Kanye West, in her TikTok video. Julia shared insights into her time with the famous rapper and explained that her involvement with him was an attempt to divert his attention from his fixation on his ex, Kim Kardashian.

Julia's video came as a response to a comment that criticized her for dating someone labeled as a “violent misogynist and antisemite." In the video, she revealed why she had associated herself with the 45-year-old rapper, noting that he appeared "normal" around her. She began the TikTok by playfully stating, “I was just going to write about it in my book and have y’all buy it, but I’ll just tell you guys for free.” Julia then elaborated on her brief romance with Kanye.

She expressed her affection for the Kardashian family, especially Kim, and recounted a time when the Kardashians supported her clothing line by selling her designs in their stores. At the time Julia and Kanye got together, he had just separated from Kim, with whom he has four children. He was dealing with heartbreak and resorting to intense social media outbursts to cope. However, his angry posts weren't limited to his family; he faced backlash for making anti-Semitic comments as well.

Julia mentioned that when she didn't respond to his messages, Kanye accused her of having “bad text etiquette.” She said, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, Kanye’s yelling at me, like, what do I do?’ But then I had this thought, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, maybe I can get him off Kim’s case.’ Like, ‘Maybe I can distract him and just get him to like me.’ If anyone can do it, it’s me.”

Fox then dished, “I will say that, that month that we spent together, he wasn’t on Twitter, first of all, he wasn’t on any forms of social media. He didn’t even talk about his relationship,” she further added, “We only really talked about clothes and, like, weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education. It was really beautiful,” she stated, but, of course, dating the artist came with a catch. “The moment he started tweeting, I was out.”

Julia Fox acknowledged her failed efforts on Kanye West

Julia was already aware of the media's growing interest in their relationship when it was just starting to fade. She acknowledged that her efforts to divert Kanye's focus from Kim had not been successful. She also shared her pride in the way she handled her relationship with the rapper, recognizing that he had unresolved issues during that time. Despite respecting Kanye as an artist, she denounced his online rants and expressed her support for the Jewish community.

