'He targeted me...': When Andrew Garfield opened up about being BULLIED, see how it eventually led him to Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield has swung into the hearts of fans as Spider-Man in the 2012 reboot. His journey to donning the iconic spandex suit began with his impressive talent, honed through theater and indie film roles. Garfield's breakthrough came when he impressed director Marc Webb with his acting prowess and youthful charm, securing the role of Peter Parker. With his boy-next-door appeal and undeniable acting chops, Andrew Garfield breathed new life into the Spider-Man franchise, captivating audiences with his wit and agility. But that didn’t come off easy for Garfield.

Andrew Garfield credits Spider-Man's role to a childhood bully

During an interview in 2014 with The Guardian , our beloved Andrew Garfield opened up about his childhood and shed some light on how he was bullied in school. Garfield while reflecting on his youth said, “I enjoyed my childhood, though looking back on school, that was both great and awful.” He continued, “My best mates in life are my best mates from secondary school. There is something about being bored together every day for six or seven years. Your roots get entwined. But my sensitivity and my thin skin got in the way of me having really a good time in school. I am stupidly sensitive.”

According to him, being thin was a trait that caught the attention of the school bully, and taunted him over his skinny physique. He said, “I didn't have this really abusive experience. I had a general bullying experience where there was a kid who wasn't very happy and he threw his weight around. He targeted me because I was skinny and thin-skinned and he knew it.”

Garfield then went on to credit his role in Spider-Man to being bullied, “It is really interesting, though, what you perceive as your wounds can later on turn into the biggest gifts you have. At the time, I was like, 'Man I've got to toughen up, get a thicker skin,' whereas in fact, being sensitive and thin-skinned and all the things I still am, lends itself to a career as an actor. Also, if it weren't for that bully, I wouldn't have found Spider-Man. That's why I got so lost in the comics and the cartoon series. I would fantasize about being him, and I would fantasize about him coming to beat the crap out of my bully."

Look back to Andrew Garfield’s projects before the Spider-Man gig

Before Garfield got his hands all tied up on the Spider-Man sequel, his love for Spider-Man was in fact genuine. He was a bona fide Spider-Man enthusiast, even dressing up as the iconic web-slinger for his very first Halloween party. The path to donning the real Spider-Man costume started at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Shortly after graduating, Garfield turned heads with his compelling stage performances in plays like Kes and Romeo and Juliet. His talent was quickly recognized, earning him the Manchester Evening News award for Best Newcomer in 2004 and later, the Outstanding Newcomer title at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards two years later.

