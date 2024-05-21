'He Taught Me So Much': Dolly Parton Remembers Late 9 To 5 Co-Star And 'Dear Friend' Dabney Coleman

Legendary singer Dolly Parton paid a heartwarming tribute to her 9 to 5 co-star and friend Dabney Coleman. She shared a post on Instagram and X on May 20. The singer said that Coleman was “a great actor,” and he became “a dear friend.” She also mentioned that the famed actor “taught her so much.”

Dabney Coleman passed away on May 16 at the age of 92.

Dolly Parton shares heartfelt tribute for Dabney Coleman

Dolly Parton shared her emotional tribute to her late co-star and friend Dabney Coleman on May 20, Monday. Parton’s post has a black template written in white fonts, ending with her name in a signature style.

“Dabney was a great actor, and he became a dear friend,” Parton began her social media message posted on Instagram and X. “He taught me so much when I was doing my first movie, 9 to 5,” it further read.

The Joshua hitmaker went on to talk about Dabney’s qualities that she cherished the most.

“He was funny, deep and smart,” she wrote of Coleman. “We remained friends through the years, and I will miss him greatly, as many people will,” she added.

As per the film’s synopsis, 9 to 5 is all about three female secretaries who decide to get revenge on their tyrannical, sexist boss by abducting him and running the business themselves. Actresses Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin starred as Parton’s coworkers in the hit comedy film.

Meanwhile, Dolly and Dabney co-starred together in two comedy films, namely 9 to 5 (1980) and The Beverly Hillbillies (1993).

Lily Tomlin gave a heart-touching tribute to Dabney Coleman

Actress Lily Tomlin shared an emotional X post two days after the passing of Dabney Coleman, i.e., on May 16, 2024.

We just loved him. pic.twitter.com/JpwvskaULF — Tomlin and Wagner (@LilyTomlin) May 18, 2024

“We just loved him,” the All of Me star wrote on X.

Tomlin’s post included a photo of Lily and Dabney during a scene of 9 to 5. The actress portrayed as Violet Newstead dressed in Disney’s Snow White outfit, whereas the actor portrayed as Franklin Hart Jr. donned a light brown blazer with a pure white shirt followed by a maroon-colored tie and navy blue formal pants.

The Hollywood veteran actor was survived by his sister, Beverly Coleman McCall, including his children Meghan, Kelly, Randy, and Quincy Coleman, and grandchildren Hale and Gabe Torrance, Luie Freundl, and Kai and Coleman Biancaniello.

