He Thought That Was Funny?’ Netizens Call Out Jimmy Kimmel For Name-Dropping Hailey Bieber During Oscars 2024 Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue at the Oscars didn't spare anyone. Including supermodel Hailey Bieber, drawing a backlash from fans. During the opening monologue of the Oscars 2024, Kimmel joked about several A list celebrities, including Robert Downey Jr. and Senator Katie Britt. Speaking about Hailey Bieber, he said, "Heavily botoxed, Hailey Bieber smoothie drinking, diabetes prescription abusing, gluten sensitive nepo babies with perpetually shivering chihuahuas." Kimmel's joke, intended to satirize a wider issue, sparked a flurry of reactions on Twitter, with many defending Hailey and criticizing the joke's severity. Watch the full video to take a look at Kimmel's full monologue.

What does the term nepo kid mean?

The term nepo (nepotism) babies or nepo kids, which has been popularized since 2022, denotes individuals who benefit from family connections in their careers, sparking debates about privilege and merit in the entertainment industry. Following the comment from Kimmel, critics of the joke defended Hailey and took to X (formerly Twiiter) to talk about it. One user wrote, 'He thought it was funny'? while another user commented "This was so unprovoked and mean. Check out more trending tweets below.

What does Hailey Bieber say about this?

The 27-year-old hasn't reacted to any of Kimmel's remarks as yet, but Kimmel In his opening Oscar monologue, Jimmy Kimmel humorously tackled various Hollywood hot topics. Hosting for the fourth time, he quipped about the earlier start time, jokingly mentioning the potential for a late finish. Kimmel also humorously referenced the recent box office disappointment Madame Web and joked about other high profile celebrities like Greta Gerwig and Emma Stone.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer gets India streaming dates; Deets inside