'He threw Evans off, he couldn't believe..': Tom Holland once amazed Captain America star during auditions of Civil War by 'flipping' all over the place

Tom Holland, renowned as the MCU's Peter Parker, Spider-Man, has won over fans all around the world with his portrayal. Holland, on the other hand, had to earn his position among the Marvel elite before swinging across the CGI streets of New York. Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige recently shed light on Holland's audition process, emphasizing the importance of Holland's acrobatics in earning his position in Captain America: Civil War and in launching the Homecoming trilogy.

Tom Holland impressed the legends

Holland's journey to becoming Spider-Man involved chemistry readings with MCU giants Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. According to Feige, these auditions went remarkably well, and it was clear that Tom Holland possessed the qualities of an amazing Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Downey Jr.'s graciousness and Evans' interaction with Holland helped solidify his place in the MCU.

Tom Holland's backflip that stole the show

During the audition process, Holland's acrobatic skills played a crucial role. Feige recounted how Holland's abilities as both an actor and a gymnast/stunt performer impressed everyone. In a memorable audition moment, Holland performed a giant flip right in front of Chris Evans, leaving the Captain America star astounded. The unexpected acrobatics threw Evans off balance and left an indelible mark on the audition. He said "He had both the abilities of a great actor and the abilities of a great gymnast and stunt performer, which was just an added bonus which continues to blow us away and surprise us. I remember he did a giant flip right in front of [Chris] Evans during that reading. He threw Evans off, he couldn't believe what he just saw in front of him."

Tom Holland's daring and agile approach to auditions not only caught the attention of Chris Evans but also secured his role as the beloved Spider-Man in the MCU. Holland's growth as Peter Parker, under the mentorship of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, is a testament to the initial chemistry that convinced Marvel executives of his suitability for the part. While there may be debate surrounding who is the best Spider-Man, it cannot be denied that it is a joy to witness Holland's character development throughout his Homecoming trilogy. As Spider-Man swings through his heroic journey, it's evident that Tom Holland's unique blend of charm and athleticism has made a lasting impression on the MCU and its fans.

