‘He Touched A Lot Of Lives': Kaley Cuoco Honors Late Onscreen Dad John Ritter At An Evening From The Heart Gala

The 38-year-old actress, Kaley Cuoco, looked stunning at the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health event, An Evening from the Heart, which took place on Thursday, May 9 at Sunset Room Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Celebrating Cuoco's 8 Simple Rules co-star John Ritter, who passed away in 2003 at the age of 54 from a "misdiagnosed acute aortic dissection," the event honored his life and legacy, according to the foundation's website.

Cuoco pays tribute to John Ritter at Gala

At the event, Cuoco told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview, "He touched a lot of lives." Cuoco claimed to have been close to Ritter's family, who for the previous 20 years have "worked very hard" to raise awareness about aortic dissection.

Cuoco stated that she would do anything for John's wife and children and was proud to honor him. The organization was started by John's wife Amy Yasbeck Ritter in 2003 to "spread awareness of aortic health and prevent unnecessary suffering through genetic research, widespread education, and radical advocacy," according to the website.

Cuoco reminisces about Ritter's humor

Cuoco recalled on Thursday how Ritter would go to any lengths to make people laugh. Cuoco tells PEOPLE, "He was so funny, and he loved his fans. He was excellent. He used to tell me, back when we were filming Eight Simple Rules, that he would intentionally make mistakes in front of the crowd to make them laugh."

She recounted, "And I was like, 'No way!' And then I would watch him mess up over and over when I knew he knew the scenes, and I took that with me for a long time."

"He was not serious about himself. And I think we should go back to not being so serious about ourselves," Cuoco continued.

Cuoco has previously attended the event; in 2023, for example, she reconnected with Sagal, 70, Spanjers, 37, and Davidson, 44, to pay tribute to John and raise awareness.

In 2003, The Big Bang Theory appreciated Khloé's former co-stars for attending the show's premiere.

"This is truly fantastic. John is probably laughing so hard right now”. In her remarks, she expressed, "He finds it hard to believe we're here.”

The Flight Attendant actress often posts homage to her comedian on-screen father on the anniversaries of his passing, giving the impression that they had a strong relationship. In a 2020 Instagram post, she expressed her gratitude for him, making her giggle every day.

