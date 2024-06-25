'He Trapped Me': Kevin Costner's Son Hayes Gushes About Working With Father In Horizon: An American Saga

Kevin Costner's son Hayes revealed that he had a "blast" working with his father in Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, which Costner himself directed, produced, and starred in. Hayes plays a minor role in the film as Nathaniel Kittredge.

He recently attended the premiere of their movie in Los Angeles, where he joked that his dad "trapped" him into spending quality time together. The young actor also shared how he felt very proud of his dad, thinking about how hard he has worked for so long in the industry. Read on further to know more details.

Kevin Costner's son Hayes gushed about working with him in Horizon: An American Saga

Kevin Costner is a proud dad! His son Hayes, who is only 15 years old, landed the opportunity to work with him in his upcoming passion project, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, in which he's depicting a minor role as Nathaniel Kittredge. He recently attended the premiere of their upcoming movie, where he spoke with ET and shared his experience making his acting debut in his father Costner's film.

Hayes said that working with his dad was "cool" and an "amazing" experience for him, noting that watching the film, he felt "very proud" of his dad, thinking about how hard he has worked for so long.

He even joked that his father "trapped" him into spending quality time together, but he enjoyed spending the whole day with his dad and watching him work, noting, "I had such a blast."

The outlet reported that they spoke with Costner later at the event and told him how his son joked about how he "trapped" him, to which the actor said, "I did. I figured out how to have him close."

The Postman movie actor expressed his admiration for his son Hayes, saying that he won't stay this young forever and will grow into a young man, adding that his performance in the project is really "good."

Kevin Costner reflects on making Horizon: An American Saga

Kevin Costner's film Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 explores the allure of the Old West and how it was won and lost through the efforts of many, focusing on the struggles during the Civil War from 1861 to 1865, showcasing the journey of a country at war with itself.

In a previous interview with People magazine, Costner revealed that Horizon is "incredibly meaningful to him." He described it as the "hardest thing I've ever done," noting that's what he wants to do.

The actor told the outlet that after completing the first part of the project, "it took everything he had," but he was determined to continue. Costner mentioned that throughout his career, he has always chosen projects he "wanted to make" rather than what was popular."

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 will be out in theaters on June 28, 2024.