'He tried back in the day': When Gwyneth Paltrow rejected Leonardo DiCaprio, hinting at irony due to his age restrictions today

Gwyneth Paltrow spilled the beans about a charmingly awkward moment from back in the day with Leonardo DiCaprio, in a recent chat on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Apparently, when they were younger, Leo tried his luck with Gwyneth Paltrow, but she handled it like a pro by giving him the friendly "no thanks" treatment. Flashback to a time when chokers were all the rage and grunge was the music that spoke to our angsty souls - yes, the mid-90s. Gwyneth Paltrow, fresh as a daisy at 21, strutted the streets of New York City alongside the dashing Leo, who was a mere 19 years old. Oh, the National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Awards ceremony was in town, and it seems these two stars were destined to collide.

The 'no thanks' treatment: How Gwyneth navigated Leo's advances

In his young and charming days, Leo mustered up the courage to make a move. But Gwyneth had a different memory to share, saying:

“He tried back in the day. But he was already like, you know, he was very loose with the goods from when he was 19.” Gwyneth Paltrow

Looks like Leo's smooth moves didn't quite do the trick that time!

Gwyneth, ever the diplomat, didn't spill all the beans about when exactly this charming incident occurred. But a little investigative work reveals that our duo was captured in a photograph from 1994, all dressed up and ready to paint the town red at the 65th Annual National Board of Review of Motion Pictures Awards.

Gwyneth's new chapter and Leo's singular spotlight

You can practically hear the sounds of TLC's 'Waterfalls' in the background as we imagine these two young stars navigating the tricky waters of romance and fame. Paltrow's now hitched to Brad Falchuk, following her Chris Martin chapter. Meanwhile, DiCaprio's flying solo – no surprise there. The grapevine says he had a flirty stint with Gigi Hadid, but despite partying at the same Met Gala bash, they didn't make a joint exit.

