'He wanted to be crazy in-a-relationship guy': When director Joss Whedon revealed Robert Downey Jr pushed for Gwyneth Paltrow to be a part of 2012 Avengers

We are revisiting the time when The Avengers director Joss Whedon revealed that Robert Downey Jr. had a huge role in getting Gwyneth Paltrow on board to play the role of his love interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As reported by Los Angeles Times, the director shared how she joined the multi-starrer movie. According to him, Downey Jr. was insistent that his love life was crucial to his character arc.

Why Robert Downey Jr. hell-bent on getting Gwyneth Paltrow to The Avengers?

Initially, the director believed, “You need to separate the characters from their support systems in order to create the isolation you need for a team.” However, Robert Downey Jr. was successful in talking him out of it, reported Los Angeles Times.

Whedon added, “But Pepper, this was really Robert’s thing. He pushed hard...” The filmmaker said, “He really thought Gwyneth would bring something great to the table, and we all thought so as well, but he was the one who convinced her to come and do it.”

Robert Downey Jr. did not want Iron Man to be a crazy, alone guy in Avengers

Divulging on the same, Whedon also added, “He (RDJ) didn’t want to be sort of, crazy alone guy, he wanted to be crazy in-a-relationship guy.” Robert had argued that Iron Man was the charming playboy who evolved into someone deeply in love with Potts, and that part of him would have been taken away if Gwyneth Paltrow was not a part of the movie.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow recently responded to a fan asking her on Instagram during a Q&A if she would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The fan asked, “I’m asking this every time answer the question why did you stop with Marvel and do you miss [Robert Downey Jr.?]” Answering this, Paltrow humorously said, “Oh my god, stop yelling at me! We just stopped doing it because Iron Man died. And, why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man? I don’t know. Call up Marvel and yell at them, not me. I’m just sitting here.”

The actress alluded to how her love interest Iron Man died at the ending scene of Avengers: Endgame. She shared that she believes there is no Pepper Potts without Iron Man.

For the unversed, Robert Downey Jr. made his first appearance as Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the 2008 movie Iron Man. Paltrow played the role of Stark’s love interest, Pepper Potts.

